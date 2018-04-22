Why 2020 may be Michael Bloomberg's best shot at the presidency

Arick Wierson is an Emmy Award-winning television producer and former Senior Media Adviser to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He currently advises political and corporate clients in the United States, Africa and Latin America. You can follow him on Twitter @ArickWierson. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City and billionaire founder of the media and data behemoth, Bloomberg, LP, several times has seriously contemplated running for president of the United States. In 2008 and again in 2016, Bloomberg conducted polls, hired consultants and was willing to commit up to $1 billion of his personal fortune to a presidential bid.

And I would know -- I worked for Bloomberg on his first campaign for mayor in 2001 and later served as a senior media adviser to him during his first two terms in office.

So far Bloomberg has coyly dismissed any notions of his contemplating a run in 2020. But judging by the way the presidential political landscape is shaping up, a real opportunity may present itself for a centrist, independent candidate.

And should such a lane open up, there is only one person who has the requisite gravitas, political chops and ability to self-fund a presidential campaign -- and that's Bloomberg.

In 2008, Bloomberg's flirtation with a presidential run was the direct result of his edging toward what appeared to be the end of his time as mayor. (He later managed to overturn the local term-limit law, enabling to run and win a third term.)

