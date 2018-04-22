DJ Avicii's family arrives in Oman as new details emerge on his death

(CNN) Authorities are ruling out "criminal suspicion" in the death of superstar DJ Avicii, who died last week while vacationing in Oman.

Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead Friday in the Oman capital of Muscat. A cause of death has not been released.

"Two postmortems were carried out ... and we can confirm that there is no criminal suspicion in the death," Royal Oman Police told CNN.

Avicii's parents, two sisters and one brother are in the nation to repatriate his body this week, according to police in Oman, a popular vacation destination on the Arabian Peninsula.

His family is "completely devastated," police said.

