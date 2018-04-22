Armenia opposition leader agrees to meet embattled PM

(CNN) Armenia's opposition leader has agreed to hold talks with the country's newly-appointed Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan after nine days of mass demonstrations calling for Sargsyan's resignation, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reports.

"I will meet Serzh Sargsyan to discuss the conditions of his resignation and of [a] peaceful transfer of power," opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan said in a video message posted on his Facebook page Saturday , RFE/RL reported.

Members of Armenia's parliament elected Sargsyan prime minister April 17, just days after Armenia transitioned to a parliamentary system, according to state news agency Armenpress.

Sargsyan had previously served two five-year terms as president and critics say his prime ministerial role could give him the power to stay in office too long.

Protests in Yerevan April 20, 2018.

Protesters have been rallying over fears the government is becoming more authoritarian and the last few days hundreds of demonstrators have been detained, including 70 on Saturday, according to RFE/RL.

