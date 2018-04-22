Suicide blast hits Afghan voter registration center, killing 31

Kabul (CNN) A suicide blast killed 31 people and wounded dozens more Sunday at a voter registration center in Kabul, Afghan officials said.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 54 others were injured in the attack, public health spokesman Wahid Majroh told CNN.

The bomber was on foot during the attack, which happened about 10 a.m. local time, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

In a message posted to Twitter, the nation's chief executive Abdullah Abdullah condemned the attack.