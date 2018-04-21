(CNN) US and European aviation authorities have ordered inspections within the next 20 days for almost 700 engines similar to the one that failed earlier in the week on a Southwest Airlines flight, resulting in a passenger's death.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) each issued an emergency airworthiness directive Friday requiring airlines to perform an ultrasonic inspection of certain CFM56-7B engines.

The affected Southwest Boeing 737 took off Tuesday morning from New York, headed for Dallas. About 20 minutes into the flight, at about 32,500 feet, a fan blade broke off the engine and shrapnel shattered a window.

Jennifer Riordan, 43, and a mother of two, was almost sucked out of the broken window and pulled back inside by fellow passengers. She died from blunt force trauma at a hospital after the plane's emergency landing in Philadelphia.

The FAA and EASA directives came on the same day that the engine manufacturer, CFM International, issued a service bulletin recommending the CFM56-7B engine be inspected more frequently.

