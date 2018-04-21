Breaking News

Avicii songs ring out from this Dutch town's bell tower as a tribute to the late Swedish artist

By Lindsay Benson

Updated 4:19 PM ET, Sat April 21, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California.
DJ Avicii performs onstage during Rolling Stone Live SF with Talent Resources on February 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California.

    JUST WATCHED

    Avicii dead at 28

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(17 Videos)

(CNN)In a tribute to the late Swedish artist Avicii, a town in the Netherlands played some of his most popular songs with its bell tower on Saturday morning.

The music rang out from the Dom Tower in Utrecht, Netherlands, CNN affiliate RTL Netherlands reported. It's the tallest church tower in the country.
Pim Brassien, 30, of Utrecht, filmed some of the tribute. He recognized the Avicii tracks "Wake Me Up," "Without You" and "Hey Brother" as the bells chimed.
When asked whether he was a fan of Avicii, Brassien responded, "Of course, who's not?"
    Brassien told CNN he listened to a Dutch radio station play nothing but Avicii songs for two hours upon hearing news of his death Friday.
    Read More
    The Grammy-nominated Swedish artist, whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead Friday in Muscat, Oman. He was 28.
    One of the most successful DJs in the music industry, he worked with influential artists including Madonna and Coldplay.