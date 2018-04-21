Colin Kaepernick named Amnesty International Ambassador of Conscience

(CNN) Amnesty International awarded Colin Kaepernick its Ambassador of Conscience Award on Saturday for his public protest against racial and social injustice.

"The Ambassador of Conscience award celebrates the spirit of activism and exceptional courage, as embodied by Colin Kaepernick," Salil Shetty, the human rights group's secretary-general, said in a statement. "He is an athlete who is now widely recognized for his activism because of his refusal to ignore or accept racial discrimination."

The award is Amnesty International's highest honor, according to its website . Past winners include Nelson Mandela, Malala Yousafzai, U2, Alicia Keys and Ai Weiwei. Kaepernick was presented with the award at a ceremony in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, became the subject of controversy when he kneeled during the national anthem before several 2016 NFL preseason and regular-season games in protest of police shootings of African-American men and other social injustices faced by black people in the United States.

"To me, this is something that has to change," Kaepernick said in an August 2016 interview. "And when there's significant change and I feel like that flag represents what it's supposed to represent, and this country is representing people the way that it's supposed to, I'll stand."