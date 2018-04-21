Trump mocks DNC lawsuit: 'Democrats have sued the Republicans for Winning'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump mocked Democrats for their lawsuit against his presidential campaign, among others, and suggested Republicans could use it to their advantage.

"So funny, the Democrats have sued the Republicans for Winning. Now he R's counter and force them to turn over a treasure trove of material, including Servers and Emails!," the President tweeted Saturday afternoon.

On Friday, the Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign, Russia, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and others, alleging a wide-reaching conspiracy intended to interfere in the 2016 presidential campaign to the detriment of the Democratic Party.

Trump, who also tweeted about the issue Friday night, appears to believe that Republicans may be able to use the lawsuit to compel Democrats to turn over information, including emails and computer servers.

In the past, Trump has referenced the DNC's computer servers in an attempt to raise questions over Democrats' claims that Russians hacked DNC computer systems in the run-up to the 2016 election.

