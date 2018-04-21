Trump defends Cohen after NYT report

(CNN) President Donald Trump aggressively defended his personal lawyer Saturday morning after The New York Times reported on Trump's sometimes poor treatment of the attorney, Michael Cohen, who the newspaper said might cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller in his probe into Russian election meddling.

In a series of tweets peppered with insults against the Times' White House correspondent, Maggie Haberman, and her sourcing, Trump wrote that she and the newspaper "are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will 'flip.' They use.......non-existent 'sources' and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family."

"Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected," Trump continued. "Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if........it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don't see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!"

It is unclear who the President was describing as "a drunk/drugged up loser" who hates Cohen. The Friday article quotes longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone and Sam Nunberg , a former Trump aide who has worked with Cohen and Stone, along with Trump biographers Tim O'Brien and Michael D'Antonio, and Ohio pastor Darrell Scott.

CNN has reached out to the White House to ask who the President was referring to as a "drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael" Cohen.

