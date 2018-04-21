(CNN) Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met with his Russian counterpart this week to help clarify questions on recently imposed US sanctions.

The US finance chief told reporters on Saturday that he agreed to "accommodate" a meeting request with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov on Friday, which he described as a "small bilat."

"Although there are many issues we don't agree on, I think that it is important we are prepared to listen to our counterparts on issues," Mnuchin said.

The two finance chiefs discussed recently imposed sanctions against Russian oligarchs with ties to President Vladimir Putin along with a dozen companies.

"They did have some clarification questions on sanctions," said Mnuchin.

