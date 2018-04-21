From Harriet Tubman to the Kennedys: Famous photos set for West Coast debut

(CNN) The earliest known image of Harriet Tubman. JFK and Jackie on their wedding day. The Wright brothers' first flight.

Those are just some of the treasured images the largest library in the world has sent to the West Coast for visitors to the Annenberg Space for Photography to enjoy.

The selections, from the Library of Congress' expansive collection of photographs, traveled from Washington to Los Angeles for the "Not an Ostrich: And Other Images from America's Library" exhibit at the Annenberg Space for Photography, opening Saturday.

The exhibit's namesake photo, "Not an Ostrich," depicts actress Isla Bevan holding a goose (not an ostrich) at the 41st Annual Poultry Show in New York's Madison Square Garden in 1930.

Californians and visitors will have close-up access to some of the country's most iconic photography: a carte-de-visite of seated underground railroad leader Harriet Tubman in the late 1860s; Dorothea Lange's 1936 "Migrant Mother" image, which has come to symbolize the Great Depression; an intimate snapshot of John F. Kennedy and Jackie Bouvier on their wedding day in 1953; the Wright brothers' first flight, in 1903; and Harry Houdini doing a magic trick in 1908.

