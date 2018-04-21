Former President George W. Bush and his father, former President George H.W. Bush, watch as the casket of former first lady Barbara Bush is loaded into a hearse at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, right, accompanied by their family members, watch as pallbearers carry the casket of former first lady Barbara Bush after her funeral service at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

More than 1,000 mourners gathered in Texas on Saturday to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Barbara Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty.

Photos: Barbara Bush funeral

Barbara Bush's son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, grew emotional as he delivered remarks about his mother's legacy. During his last visit with her, Bush said he asked his mother what her feelings were about death. "Jeb, I believe in Jesus and he is my savior," she told him. "I don't want to leave your dad, but I know I'll be in a beautiful place."