Updated 3:56 PM ET, Sat April 21, 2018

The coffin of former first lady &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2017/01/20/politics/gallery/barbara-bush/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Barbara Bush&lt;/a&gt; is carried from St. Martin&#39;s Episcopal Church following her funeral service on Saturday, April 21, in Houston. Bush, wife of former president George H. W. Bush and mother of former president George W. Bush, died at her home in Houston on April 17 at age 92.
Former President George W. Bush and his father, former President George H.W. Bush, watch as the casket of former first lady Barbara Bush is loaded into a hearse at St. Martin&#39;s Episcopal Church.
Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, right, accompanied by their family members, watch as pallbearers carry the casket of former first lady Barbara Bush after her funeral service at St. Martin&#39;s Episcopal Church.
More than 1,000 mourners gathered in Texas on Saturday to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Barbara Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty.
Former President George H. W. Bush is comforted by his daughter Dorothy &quot;Doro&quot; Bush Koch.
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama greet first lady Melania Trump at St. Martin&#39;s Episcopal Church.
Accompanied by his wife, Hillary Clinton, left, former President Bill Clinton arrives at St. Martin&#39;s Episcopal Church.
First Lady Melania Trump arrives at St. Martin&#39;s Episcopal Church.
Barbara Bush&#39;s son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, grew emotional as he delivered remarks about his mother&#39;s legacy. During his last visit with her, Bush said he asked his mother what her feelings were about death. &quot;Jeb, I believe in Jesus and he is my savior,&quot; she told him. &quot;I don&#39;t want to leave your dad, but I know I&#39;ll be in a beautiful place.&quot;
Attendees arrive at St. Martin&#39;s Episcopal Church.
Attendees arrive at St. Martin&#39;s Episcopal Church for the funeral service.
