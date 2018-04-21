(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from April 15 through April 21.

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speak at a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday. Trump said he was looking forward to his talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but maintained that he'd be willing to stand up and leave if the meeting fell short of his expectations.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan listens to Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee Kevin Brady during a press conference on Tuesday.

The hearse carrying former first lady Barbara Bush passes members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets as it nears her husband's presidential library Saturday in College Station, Texas. After an invitation-only funeral in Houston, Bush, who died Tuesday, was buried at a gated plot near the library. Some 700 members of the Corps of Cadets lined the Barbara Bush Drive leading up to the building.

Michael Cohen leaves court Monday in New York. It was revealed in court that Fox News personality Sean Hannity was a secret client of Cohen's. Hannity said, "I never retained him in the traditional sense," and that he believed his conversations about legal questions were confidential.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth makes history by bringing her 10-day-old daughter onto the Senate floor for a vote. The day before, senators unanimously voted in favor of a rule change to allow babies onto the floor.

Vice President Mike Pence listens as President Trump speaks during a lunch with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday. A federal appeals court ruled Friday that an Indiana abortion law signed by Pence when he served as the state's governor is unconstitutional.

President Donald Trump stands ready to welcome Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. The two discussed relations with North Korea ahead of Trump's expected summit with Kim Jong Un. Friday, Kim announced that his nation was halting nuclear and ballistic missile testing, according to state media.

