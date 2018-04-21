Barbara Bush to be laid to rest Saturday

Washington (CNN) Family and friends will gather Saturday to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Barbara Bush, the matriarch of a Republican political dynasty.

According to Mrs. Bush's wishes, the ceremony at the Bushes' family church, St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas, on Saturday will be a very simple service. Her son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, friend Susan Baker, and presidential historian Jon Meacham will deliver eulogies.

Her husband of 73 years, former President George H.W. Bush, and her son, former President George W. Bush, will be in attendance for the funeral, as well as former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.

President Donald Trump, who had clashed with the Bush family during the 2016 election, has decided not to attend Mrs. Bush's funeral to "avoid disruptions due to added security" and out of respect for the Bush family. While speaking at a news conference Wednesday, Trump extended his condolences and called Bush a "wonderful, wonderful person" and "a titan in American life."

