Al Franken to make first public appearance since leaving Senate over sexual harassment allegations

Washington (CNN) Al Franken will make his first public appearance next month since leaving the Senate last December over sexual harassment allegations.

The former senator from Minnesota will be discussing Russian interference in the 2016 election at the Privacy XChange Forum, a privacy and cybersecurity forum being held in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 1, according to a press release sent out Friday.

The title of the event: "Lies and Lying Liars in 2018: Privacy, Competition and Russian Election Meddling."

"Recent scandals like the Cambridge Analytica breach and the Russian interference in our 2016 election were shocking -- but not surprising if you've been paying attention to tech companies' failure to protect users, and the US government's failure to hold them accountable," Franken said in the news release by the organizer of the forum, identity protection company CyberScout.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Cambridge Analytica, a British political data firm hired by President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, had gathered personal information from more than 87 million Facebook users.

