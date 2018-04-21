(CNN) Chemical weapons experts finally collected samples in the besieged Syrian city of Douma on Saturday, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said, after waiting for days to access the site of a suspected gas attack.

A fact-finding team visited one site in Douma and collected samples, the group said, to help determine whether banned substances were used there in an April 7 strike.

"The OPCW will evaluate the situation and consider future steps including another possible visit to Douma," the organization said.

The team faced several obstacles in getting to Douma, raising concerns that any chemicals that may have been used could disintegrate by the time experts get there, or that evidence could be manipulated.

UK officials say about 75 people were killed April 7 in an attack on the rebel stronghold. US officials have said they believe chlorine and sarin gas were dropped there.

