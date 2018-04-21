London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest reigning monarch, celebrated her 92nd birthday on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, the Royal Family Twitter account released archive photos of a young Queen Elizabeth and paid tribute to her lifelong dedication to public service.

On her 21st birthday, The Queen made a speech dedicating her life to service and to this day continues to carry out Royal Duties, from visits to charities & schools, to hosting Heads of State & leading the nation's celebratory events.#QueensBirthday #HappyBirthdayHerMajesty pic.twitter.com/mHERAPCREf — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2018

The Queen and other members of the royal family will attend a star-studded concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night, according to the official royal Twitter account.

The event, featuring performances from Sting, Shaggy and Kylie Minogue, will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio.

The Queen welcomed Commonwealth leaders to Britain this week for a summit at which it was confirmed that her son, Prince Charles, would be the organization's next leader

