Michael Jackson's famous moonwalk shoes are going up for auction

(CNN) The black loafers that Michael Jackson used to perform his signature moonwalk for the first time on stage are going up for auction.

The star owned the Florsheim Imperial leather shoes and wore them while rehearsing his performance of "Billie Jean" for the "Motown 25" TV special in 1983.

That rehearsal marked the first time the King of Pop performed his famous backward-sliding dance move on stage, according to GWS Auctions.

The famous loafers will be put up for auction May 26.

"Anything related to Michael Jackson is extraordinary, and to have something so incredibly historical as these shoes worn by Michael when he first did that now famous moonwalk is beyond special," Brigitte Kruse, owner of GWS Auctions, said via email. "We are so very honored to be able to offer them at auction."

She said the auction house has a "very conservative estimate" on the shoes of $10,000.

