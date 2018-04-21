DJ Kygo calls Avicii 'a true musical genius' in emotional Coachella tribute

(CNN) It was a fitting tribute.

Hearing of Avicii's death the same day he was performing at Coachella, DJ Kygo dedicated the last song of his set to his friend, who died Friday at 28. It was, he said, his favorite Avicii tune: "Without You."

"Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration, and he was the reason I started making music," Kygo told his audience at the Indio, California, festival. "I don't think I would be on this stage tonight if it wasn't for him."

Avicii was "a true musical genius," Kygo said.

Grammy-nominated Avicii, a Swedish DJ whose real name was Tim Bergling, was found dead Friday in Oman. One of the most successful DJs in the industry, he worked with influential artists including Madonna, and tributes filled social media as news of his death spread