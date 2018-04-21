Journalist among at least 10 killed in Nicaragua protests

(CNN) At least 10 people died last week in violent protests in Nicaragua over the government's plans to change the social security system, Vice President Rosario Murillo told state media outlet El 19 Digital.

Demonstrators in Managua threw rocks and set fires in unrest that started Wednesday, and police responded with tear gas and rubber bullets.

The government approved the social security changes Wednesday in an effort to stop the widening deficit in the social security system. The changes would increase contributions into the social security system by workers and employers but reduce the amount retired workers will get as a pension.

The government on Friday night said it is opening talks with protesters, according to El 19 Digital. President Daniel Ortega was scheduled to speak Saturday afternoon.

"Our representatives are ready to go back to the discussion table," Ortega said. He said the government is open to adjust, reform, or even create a new decree if necessary. The most important thing, he said, is reaching that new deal by consensus.

