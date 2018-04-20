This is what shelter in place looks like during a school shooting

(CNN) Jake Mailhiot, a 16-year-old junior at Forest High School in Ocala, Florida, took this photo after students and their teacher barricaded themselves in their classroom after Friday's school shooting.

Mailhoit was in psychology class when the shooting happened.

"I didn't hear anything other than people from other classrooms crying and scared," he said.

"It was my teacher's idea to barricade the door and my friends and I jumped in to help"

He says they were in the room for "maybe an hour."

Read More