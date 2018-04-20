Grandmother accused of killing her husband captured in Texas

(CNN) A grandmother accused of killing her husband before traveling across the country to impersonate and kill another woman, has been arrested in Texas, authorities said.

A nationwide manhunt for Lois Riess, 56, of Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, ended Thursday night when she was captured in South Padre Island, Texas, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities found Riess about 25 minutes after they received a tip from someone who spotted her at a restaurant, said Nikki Soto, a spokeswoman for the city.

"I promised all along that Lois Riess would end up in a pair of handcuffs," said Lee County Undersheriff Carmine Marceno in a statement. "Tonight, she sits in a jail cell in Texas. We are working as expeditiously as possible to bring her back to Lee County to face murder charges."

Authorities began searching for Riess in Minnesota where she allegedly killed her husband in March.

Read More