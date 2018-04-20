(CNN) While students on Friday across the country walked out of classes to demand action on gun reform, Marjory Stoneman Douglas junior Kyle Kashuv chose not to.

Instead, he hosted an livestream with conservative commentators who discussed their support of the Second Amendment.

"I truly believe this livestream -- learning about our Constitution and finding ways to save lives without infringing on our Constitution -- is the best way to sanctify the day and remember those who were lost in (the Parkland shooting) and in Columbine," Kashuv told CNN. "I created this event to do just that."

Kashuv hosted the online forum -- dubbed "Walk UP!" rather than "walk out" -- on Periscope , where thousands of viewers tuned in to listen to commentators such as conservative columnist Kurt Schlichter, former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci and Andrew Pollack, whose daughter, Meadow, was killed in the Parkland shooting on February 14.

Kashuv has built a profile as the conservative alternative to the outspoken members of the #NeverAgain movement -- fellow Parkland students David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez and Cameron Kasky. He's been outspoken about his support for gun ownership while his classmates have called for more laws to be implemented in the wake of the shooting.