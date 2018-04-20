David Hogg says voices from diverse communities need to be a focus if the #NeverAgain movement is to succeed

(CNN) A lot of students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida didn't participate in the National School Walkout on Friday for fear of punishment. However, student activist David Hogg says the future of the movement relies on far more than a moment of silence and an hour or two of activism.

Hogg, one of the most prominent figureheads from the #NeverAgain movement, told CNN on Friday that the actions and efforts of other students, especially those from diverse communities, need to be a focus of media coverage if the movement is to succeed.

"It shouldn't be the five people that are now being shown so much on the news," he said. "What should be the story here are students in [Miami Northwestern High School] that walked out, and realizing that they were covered differently than we were."

"We all suffer the same," Hogg said. "We have to ensure that everybody's voice is heard equally, or nobody's will be."

