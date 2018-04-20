Columbine survivors and Parkland students rally for change 19 years after massacre

Littleton, CO (CNN) Just a few months ago, the word "Columbine" meant nothing to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School junior Kayla Schaefer. Today, Columbine, might as well be a synonym for "hope."

Schaefer, 17, is one of 60 students from Parkland, Florida, who came to Colorado to cement an ill-fated connection between the two schools whose names are synonymous with tragedy.

Many of the Parkland students had never heard of the Columbine high school shooting on April 20, 1999, which left 13 people dead in Littleton, CO.

"I feel like we're both kind of going through the same thing," Schaefer told CNN. "They went through it a long time ago, but we're going through it now so they understand what we are going through."

On the eve of the 19th anniversary of the Columbine massacre, the Parkland students, along with Columbine survivors, victims' families, current students and members of the Littleton community gathered Thursday night in a park just steps from the school.

