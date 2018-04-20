Migrants from the caravan have started to reach the US-Mexico border

Mexico City (CNN) The first migrants from a caravan that sparked the ire of President Donald Trump have started arriving at the US-Mexico border and asking for asylum, advocates say.

About 50 Central Americans from the caravan have arrived in Tijuana, Mexico, according to Juventud 2000, an organization that assists migrants in that border city.

Of those, about 10 have turned themselves in to US authorities at the border. Others are waiting for a larger contingent from the caravan to arrive before they head north, Juventud 2000 Director Jose Maria Garcia Lara said.

Many of the migrants say they're fleeing violence and poverty in Central America. They're part of a caravan that convened at Mexico's southern border weeks ago, then trekked through the country as part of an annual pilgrimage organized to bring light to migrants' plights.

This year's journey got far more attention than usual, starting with a series of tweets on a Sunday morning from Trump. By the end of that week, Trump had ordered National Guard troops to deploy to the border in a memo warning of a security crisis there

