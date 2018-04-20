Breaking News

New species among rare treasure trove of fossils found in California

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 3:18 PM ET, Fri April 20, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This portion of a whale skull was found at the Calaveras Dam construction site in California, along with at least 19 others. Some of the pieces measure 3 feet long.
Photos: Ancient finds
This portion of a whale skull was found at the Calaveras Dam construction site in California, along with at least 19 others. Some of the pieces measure 3 feet long.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
A Stone Age cow skull shows trepanation, a hole in the cranium that was created by humans as as surgical intervention or experiment.
Photos: Ancient finds
A Stone Age cow skull shows trepanation, a hole in the cranium that was created by humans as as surgical intervention or experiment.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
On the left is a fossilized skull of our hominin ancestor Homo heidelbergensis, who lived 200,000 to 600,000 years ago. On the right is a modern human skull. Hominins had pronounced brow ridges, but modern humans evolved mobile eyebrows as their face shape became smaller.
Photos: Ancient finds
On the left is a fossilized skull of our hominin ancestor Homo heidelbergensis, who lived 200,000 to 600,000 years ago. On the right is a modern human skull. Hominins had pronounced brow ridges, but modern humans evolved mobile eyebrows as their face shape became smaller.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
On the left is a 13,000-year-old footprint as found in the sediment on Calvert Island, off the Canadian Pacific coast. On the right is a digitally enhanced image, showing details of the footprint.
Photos: Ancient finds
On the left is a 13,000-year-old footprint as found in the sediment on Calvert Island, off the Canadian Pacific coast. On the right is a digitally enhanced image, showing details of the footprint.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
A central platform at Star Carr in North Yorkshire, England, was excavated by a research team studying past climate change events at the Middle Stone Age site. The Star Carr site is home to the oldest evidence of carpentry in Europe and of built structures in Britain.
Photos: Ancient finds
A central platform at Star Carr in North Yorkshire, England, was excavated by a research team studying past climate change events at the Middle Stone Age site. The Star Carr site is home to the oldest evidence of carpentry in Europe and of built structures in Britain.
Hide Caption
5 of 29
Researchers have been studying Archaeopteryx fossils for 150 years, but new X-ray data reveal that the bird-like dinosaur may have been an &quot;active flyer.&quot;
Photos: Ancient finds
Researchers have been studying Archaeopteryx fossils for 150 years, but new X-ray data reveal that the bird-like dinosaur may have been an "active flyer."
Hide Caption
6 of 29
This wall with paintings is in the La Pasiega Cave in Spain. The ladder shape of red horizontal and vertical lines is more than 64,000 years old and was made by Neanderthals.
Photos: Ancient finds
This wall with paintings is in the La Pasiega Cave in Spain. The ladder shape of red horizontal and vertical lines is more than 64,000 years old and was made by Neanderthals.
Hide Caption
7 of 29
These perforated shells were found in Spain&#39;s Cueva de los Aviones sea cave and date to between 115,000 and 120,000 years ago. Researchers believe these served as body ornamentation for Neanderthals.
Photos: Ancient finds
These perforated shells were found in Spain's Cueva de los Aviones sea cave and date to between 115,000 and 120,000 years ago. Researchers believe these served as body ornamentation for Neanderthals.
Hide Caption
8 of 29
The earliest modern human fossil ever found outside of Africa has been recovered in Israel. This suggests that modern humans left Africa at least 50,000 years earlier than previously believed. The upper jawbone, including several teeth, was recovered in a prehistoric cave site.
Photos: Ancient finds
The earliest modern human fossil ever found outside of Africa has been recovered in Israel. This suggests that modern humans left Africa at least 50,000 years earlier than previously believed. The upper jawbone, including several teeth, was recovered in a prehistoric cave site.
Hide Caption
9 of 29
This is an excavated structure at the northern edge of the Grand Plaza at Teposcolula-Yucundaa in Oaxaca, Mexico. Researchers investigated a &quot;pestilence&quot; cemetery associated with a devastating 1545-1550 epidemic. New analysis suggests that salmonella caused a typhoid fever epidemic.
Photos: Ancient finds
This is an excavated structure at the northern edge of the Grand Plaza at Teposcolula-Yucundaa in Oaxaca, Mexico. Researchers investigated a "pestilence" cemetery associated with a devastating 1545-1550 epidemic. New analysis suggests that salmonella caused a typhoid fever epidemic.
Hide Caption
10 of 29
Standing about 4 feet tall, early human ancestor Paranthropus boisei had a small brain and a wide, dish-like face. It is most well-known for having big teeth and hefty chewing muscles.
Photos: Ancient finds
Standing about 4 feet tall, early human ancestor Paranthropus boisei had a small brain and a wide, dish-like face. It is most well-known for having big teeth and hefty chewing muscles.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
A grand grave of a great Viking warrior excavated during the 1880s has been &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/09/14/health/female-viking-warrior-grave/index.html&quot;&gt;found to be that of a woman&lt;/a&gt;. She was also buried with a gaming board and pieces, hierarchically associated with officers to use for battle strategy and tactics. The drawing is a reconstruction of how the grave with the woman originally may have looked.
Photos: Ancient finds
A grand grave of a great Viking warrior excavated during the 1880s has been found to be that of a woman. She was also buried with a gaming board and pieces, hierarchically associated with officers to use for battle strategy and tactics. The drawing is a reconstruction of how the grave with the woman originally may have looked.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
An illustration shows the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/24/world/dodo-extinct-new-insight/index.html&quot;&gt;dodo&lt;/a&gt; on Mauritius near the Mare aux Songes, where many dodo skeletons have been recovered.
Photos: Ancient finds
An illustration shows the dodo on Mauritius near the Mare aux Songes, where many dodo skeletons have been recovered.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
A 5,000-year-old &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/19/world/ancient-dog-evolution-study/index.html&quot;&gt;dog skull&lt;/a&gt; found in Germany underwent whole genome sequencing. It was found to be very similar to the genome of modern dogs, suggesting that all modern dogs are direct ancestors of the domesticated dogs that lived in the world&#39;s earliest farming communities in Europe.
Photos: Ancient finds
A 5,000-year-old dog skull found in Germany underwent whole genome sequencing. It was found to be very similar to the genome of modern dogs, suggesting that all modern dogs are direct ancestors of the domesticated dogs that lived in the world's earliest farming communities in Europe.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
Razanandrongobe sakalavae, or &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/04/world/giant-crocodile-razana-study/index.html&quot;&gt;Razana&lt;/a&gt;,&quot; was one of the top predators of the Jurassic period in Madagascar 170 million years ago. Although it looks different from modern-day crocodiles and had teeth similar to a T. rex&#39;s, Razana was not a dinosaur but a crocodile relative with a deep skull.
Photos: Ancient finds
Razanandrongobe sakalavae, or "Razana," was one of the top predators of the Jurassic period in Madagascar 170 million years ago. Although it looks different from modern-day crocodiles and had teeth similar to a T. rex's, Razana was not a dinosaur but a crocodile relative with a deep skull.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
An artist&#39;s reconstruction shows Macrauchenia patachonica, which roamed South America thousands of years ago. Combining a range of odd characteristics from llamas and camels to rhinos and antelopes, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/27/world/extinct-animal-ungulate-macrauchenia-darwin-tree-of-life/index.html&quot;&gt;Macrauchenia&lt;/a&gt; defied clarification until now and has been added to the tree of life. It belongs to a sister group of Perissodactyla, which includes horses, rhinos and tapirs.
Photos: Ancient finds
An artist's reconstruction shows Macrauchenia patachonica, which roamed South America thousands of years ago. Combining a range of odd characteristics from llamas and camels to rhinos and antelopes, Macrauchenia defied clarification until now and has been added to the tree of life. It belongs to a sister group of Perissodactyla, which includes horses, rhinos and tapirs.
Hide Caption
16 of 29
This prosthetic device was made for a priest&#39;s daughter who had to have her right big toe amputated 3,000 years ago. This &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/22/health/ancient-egypt-wooden-toe-prosthetic-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;surprisingly lifelike toe&lt;/a&gt; was made to look natural by a skilled artisan who wanted to maintain the aesthetic as well as mobility during the Early Iron Age. It was designed to be worn with sandals, the footwear of choice at the time.
Photos: Ancient finds
This prosthetic device was made for a priest's daughter who had to have her right big toe amputated 3,000 years ago. This surprisingly lifelike toe was made to look natural by a skilled artisan who wanted to maintain the aesthetic as well as mobility during the Early Iron Age. It was designed to be worn with sandals, the footwear of choice at the time.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
The oldest fossil remains of Homo sapiens, dating back 300,000 years, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/06/07/health/oldest-homo-sapiens-fossils-found/index.html&quot;&gt;were found&lt;/a&gt; at a site in Jebel Irhoud, Morocco. This is 100,000 years older than previously discovered fossils of Homo sapiens that have been securely dated. The fossils, including a partial skull and a lower jaw, belong to five different individuals including three young adults, an adolescent and a child estimated to be 8 years old.
Photos: Ancient finds
The oldest fossil remains of Homo sapiens, dating back 300,000 years, were found at a site in Jebel Irhoud, Morocco. This is 100,000 years older than previously discovered fossils of Homo sapiens that have been securely dated. The fossils, including a partial skull and a lower jaw, belong to five different individuals including three young adults, an adolescent and a child estimated to be 8 years old.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
Nodosaurs were herbivores who walked on four legs and were covered in tank-like armor and dotted with spikes for protection. But this recently unveiled 110 million-year-old fossil is the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/14/americas/perfect-dinosaur-fossil-alberta-canada-museum-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;most well-preserved&lt;/a&gt; of the armored dinosaurs ever unearthed.
Photos: Ancient finds
Nodosaurs were herbivores who walked on four legs and were covered in tank-like armor and dotted with spikes for protection. But this recently unveiled 110 million-year-old fossil is the most well-preserved of the armored dinosaurs ever unearthed.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/health/earliest-human-ancestor-deuterostome-saccorhytus-history-study/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Microfossils found in China&lt;/a&gt; have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
Microfossils found in China have revealed what could be our earliest known ancestor on the tree of life. Saccorhytus was a tiny, bag-like sea creature that lived 540 million years ago.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
In 2016, researchers &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/02/03/world/dinosaur-rib-195-million-year-old-collagen-history/index.html&quot;&gt;discovered ancient collagen and protein remains&lt;/a&gt; preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
Photos: Ancient finds
In 2016, researchers discovered ancient collagen and protein remains preserved in the ribs of a dinosaur that walked the Earth 195 million years ago.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/26/health/leprosy-medieval-pilgrim-skeleton-study/index.html&quot;&gt;genotype leprosy&lt;/a&gt;. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
Photos: Ancient finds
By studying the skeleton of this medieval pilgrim, researchers have been able to genotype leprosy. They also discovered that leprosy-causing bacteria have changed little over hundreds of years, possibly explaining the decline in the disease after it peaked in medieval Europe as humans developed resistance.
Hide Caption
22 of 29
The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/24/asia/china-ancient-otter/index.html&quot;&gt;ancient otters &lt;/a&gt;had &quot;wolf-like&quot; proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today&#39;s otters.
Photos: Ancient finds
The discovery of a species that lived 6.6 million years ago in southwestern China suggests that ancient otters had "wolf-like" proportions, and weighed roughly 100 Ibs. The creature -- whose skull was excavated in Yunnan province -- would have been twice the size of today's otters.
Hide Caption
23 of 29
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/dinosaur-tail-trapped-in-amber-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur&lt;/a&gt; was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
Photos: Ancient finds
The tail of a 99-million-year-old dinosaur was found entombed in amber in 2016, an unprecedented discovery that has blown away scientists. The amber adds to fossil evidence that many dinosaurs sported feathers rather than scales.
Hide Caption
24 of 29
The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/08/health/smallpox-child-mummy-17th-century-lithuania/index.html&quot;&gt;found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
Photos: Ancient finds
The oldest known sample of the smallpox-causing variola virus was found within the DNA of a 17th century child mummy in 2016. The mummy was found in a crypt beneath a Lithuanian church. The finding shortens the timeline for how long smallpox may have afflicted humans.
Hide Caption
25 of 29
For the first time, researchers discovered &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/12/05/health/malaria-evidence-roman-empire/index.html&quot;&gt;genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains&lt;/a&gt; from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
Photos: Ancient finds
For the first time, researchers discovered genomic evidence of malaria in 2,000-year-old human remains from the Roman Empire. The discovery was made in 2016.
Hide Caption
26 of 29
Researchers found the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/10/28/health/fossil-brain-cambridge-trnd/index.html&quot;&gt;first preserved dinosaur brain&lt;/a&gt; in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
Photos: Ancient finds
Researchers found the first preserved dinosaur brain in history in 2016. They believe it was preserved due to the dinosaur dying in a swamp-like environment which mixed low levels of oxygen -- known to slow decay -- and acidity which can preserve soft tissue for long periods. It is 130 million years old.
Hide Caption
27 of 29
An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/09/09/health/great-plague-of-london-dna-skeletons/index.html&quot;&gt;revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease&lt;/a&gt; in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London&#39;s Crossrail train line.
Photos: Ancient finds
An investigation of skeletons buried during the 1665 Great Plague of London revealed the DNA of the bacteria responsible for the disease in 2016. The skeletons were discovered in an ancient burial site during construction of London's Crossrail train line.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
Scientists &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/30/health/ancient-plague-genome/index.html&quot;&gt;reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague&lt;/a&gt; in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman&#39;s skeleton (on left) and adult man&#39;s skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
Photos: Ancient finds
Scientists reconstructed the genome of an ancient plague in 2016, which may shed new light on how certain diseases can either mysteriously disappear or continue to evolve and spread. An adult woman's skeleton (on left) and adult man's skeleton (on right) tested positive for the presence of Y. pestis, what researchers believe caused the Justinian Plague.
Hide Caption
29 of 29
ancient finds whale skullancient finds cow skullancient finds human hominin skulls 07 star carr ancient finds02 star carr ancient finds02 Archaeopteryx fossil01 Ancient Finds 022202 Ancient Finds 022201 ancient finds 012401 ancient findsearly human ancestor boiseifemale viking warrior01 dodoancient finds Late Neolithic CTC dog skull05 ancient finds updateancient finds Macrauchenia patachonica01 wooden prosthetic toe04 homo sapiens fossilsRoyal Tyrrell Museum nodosaurearliest human ancestor deuterostome01 dinosaur collagen01 medieval pilgrim leprosy skeleton01 ancient otter Dinosaur amber 202 child mummy smallpox01 roman empire malaria skeletonsdinosaur brain orig awplague skeletons 2ancient plague victims

Story highlights

  • Construction crews uncovered a complete fossil collection in California
  • The fossils include a new species of whale

(CNN)Finding fossils can be a fact of life for construction crews excavating in California. That's what happened when crews broke ground to begin the new Bay Area Calaveras Dam in 2013. They just didn't expect to find so many.

The existing 93-year-old Calaveras Dam stands only about a thousand feet from the Calaveras Fault, a proximity that prompted earthquake safety concerns.
The dam impounds the Calaveras Reservoir, which holds 40% of the area's water supply capacity. It's the largest Bay Area reservoir, said Betsy Lauppe Rhodes, regional communications manager for the Hetch Hetchy Regional Water System.
    With 2.7 million Bay Area customers relying on its water, the stability of the dam is critical. After careful study, a decision was made to rebuild the dam completely next to its existing location, Rhodes said in an email.
    The dam's excavation required moving 10 million cubic yards of rock and soil. During initial project planning, shell fossils were noticed at the site, she said.
    Read More
    Shell fossils were the first evidence that the construction workers needed to call in a paleontologist.
    Shell fossils were the first evidence that the construction workers needed to call in a paleontologist.
    "Because of this, the project team included a paleontologist who would monitor excavations and document and preserve anything we found," Rhodes said.
    "What we were not expecting was this many fossils, of this variety. That was a complete surprise."
    The construction workers were trained about what to look out for and instructed to cease work and alert the site paleontologist if they saw anything out of the ordinary. The paleontologist would then mark the fossil's location using GPS and remove it in a block of rock and dirt, sometimes with a plaster jacket around it to protect it during transportation.
    A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at a soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossil
    A 6-year-old girl goes digging in the dirt at a soccer game -- and finds a 65 million-year-old fossil
    The paleontologist for this site was probably busier than expected: It proved to be home to a treasure trove of fossils revealing what life was like in the area 15 million to 20 million years ago, and the most complete collection of fossils found in the Bay Area for more than 50 years. A combination of plant and animal fossils gives scientists a very clear picture of what conditions in an area were once like.
    To ensure that the collection remained as intact as possible, the team reached out to regional institutions to see who could take on such a vast collection. Rhodes said that fossils found during construction on public or government land must by law be preserved and cared for by an official repository.
    A plaster jacket is opened, revealing the stone beneath it.
    A plaster jacket is opened, revealing the stone beneath it.
    The University of California Museum of Paleontology, at the University of California, Berkeley campus, stepped up to the challenge. The school spent $500,000 to reopen a fossil prep lab. "UCMP has been a great partner in that endeavor," Rhodes said.
    "They have assembled a tremendous team and lab to prepare and categorize the fossils and make them available for future generations."
    Among the finds were numerous fossilized palm trees and pine cones, hundreds of invertebrates including snails and crabs, shark teeth and whale skulls. There was also evidence of a previously unknown species of fossilized baleen whale. As the researchers continue their work, they expect to find more new species.
    They have upwards of 20 whale skulls, each about 3 feet long. This is highly unusual for a "salvage" project, in which scientists try to excavate fossils from an active construction site that may be damaged.
    A spider with a tail was an actual animal that once lived
    A spider with a tail was an actual animal that once lived
    "Thus far we have made significant progress on five complete skulls, and quite a few individual bones," Cristina Robins, senior museum scientist at the museum and head of the the project, wrote in an email.
    "There are individual teeth from Desmostylus [a hippo-like creature] and seal. We have evidence for 4 different baleen whale species, and at least 2 toothed whale [dolphin or orca-like] species. Our largest whale is actually the most complete -- we have a 5-foot skull and 17 vertebra, plus some ribs," she wrote.
    Robins said she was surprised by the quality, as well as the quantity, of the fossils.
    Graduate student Mackenzie Kitchener-Smith spreads adhesive over a fossil to keep bone fragments together.
    Graduate student Mackenzie Kitchener-Smith spreads adhesive over a fossil to keep bone fragments together.
    Although the small invertebrates may seem less exciting, they help complete a time capsule of what life was like millions of years ago in what is now the Bay Area, especially the paleo-environment and climate, according to Robins.
    "These are the first fossils ever collected from this particular part of the East Bay, and it has turned out to be one of the richest sites for marine mammals in northern California," she said.
    "It is the first time that we have so many individuals of the same species of fossil whales from the same site. It is rare to find vertebrate, invertebrate and plant fossils that have been scientifically collected from the same rock units, so it will allow us to reconstruct the past environments with a level of detail that is very unusual for any site, and especially for ones on a construction site. Additionally, the plant fossils are terrestrial -- palm trees and pine trees -- preserved with the marine fossils. This shows us that the coastline was not far away."
    Water covered much of the area millions of years ago. Where people live and work now, whales roamed over modern Berkeley and Oakland, and giant megalodon sharks were chasing prey in San Jose.
    Desmostylus would have waded along a coastline that was decorated with palm and pine trees, while giant seals were splashing in the water.
    The number of fossils is so large that the entire lab space is used to store them.
    The number of fossils is so large that the entire lab space is used to store them.
    Cleaning, preparing and studying this number of fossils takes time. The project will end in July 2019, so the researchers are documenting what they can find. They will do all they can until then, and that's when whatever is left will be open and available for others to study.
    "We are really just beginning to understand the scientific significance of the finds," Robins said.
    "This collection adds significantly to our knowledge of the paleontology of California from the Miocene -- about 15-20 million years ago. The quantity and quality of the fossils is extremely impressive, and that comes down to both luck and the skill and care of the mitigation paleontologists and the construction workers who often found the fossils."