Arizona teachers vote for statewide walkout

(CNN) Arizona teachers overwhelmingly voted in favor of a statewide walkout next week, escalating their push for higher pay and increased school funding.

The Arizona Education Association announced Thursday night that its members voted to strike. With over 57,000 votes tallied, 78% of school employees in the state said "yes," association president Joe Thomas said.

CNN affiliate KNXV said it would be the first teachers statewide walkout.

"No one wants to see teachers strike. If schools shut down, our kids are the ones who lose out," Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted after the announcement.

"We have worked side by side with the education community to develop a sustainable plan to give teachers a 20% raise by 2020. I am committed to getting teachers this raise and am working to get this passed at the Legislature. We need teachers teaching, and kids learning."