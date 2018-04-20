Breaking News

Major League Rugby: A 'new future' for rugby in America

By George Ramsay, CNN

Updated 11:23 AM ET, Fri April 20, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The state of North American rugby
The state of North American rugby

    JUST WATCHED

    The state of North American rugby

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

Story highlights

  • The first Major League Rugby game will be played on April 21
  • Seven teams will feature in the inaugural season
  • Players have "cautious optimism" ahead of launch

(CNN)At Texas' Dyer Stadium this Saturday, players, coaches and investors alike will be a cocktail of anxiety and excitement.

Just over a year since North America's first professional rugby competition fell flat, another is ready to hit the ground running.
Seven teams will feature in the inaugural edition of Major League Rugby (MLR), which gets underway when the Houston SabreCats take on New Orleans Gold. Two teams -- based in New York and Dallas -- will be added to the competition in 2019.
    America has long been viewed as rugby's sleeping giant -- a country with the facilities, athletes and audience to become a global asset to the game.
    The MLR could be a step in that direction.
    Read More
    "We've been at this with our shoulder to the wheel for two solid years so I think everyone's ready to just get this on the road and see how it runs," league commissioner Dean Howes tells CNN.
    "I'm anxious for it, anxious to see the crowd's reaction. I'm the commissioner, I don't have to worry about who wins -- I just have to worry about the overall product on the field.
    "For us, it's at least the start of a new future."
    Houston SaberCats&#39; center Malacchi Esdale greets fans after a pre-season exhibition game.
    Houston SaberCats' center Malacchi Esdale greets fans after a pre-season exhibition game.
    READ: Beyond the bars -- how rugby is reforming Italian prisoners
    READ: New Zealand regain crown as kings of Commonwealth rugby

    Early days

    The vision for MLR was one that was born even before PRO Rugby -- America's first stab at a professional competition for the sport -- had collapsed.
    "Pro Rugby was already suspending games and having difficulty by the time I got involved so my focus was really on building what I believe is a sustainable model," explains Howes.
    "From the start to the kick off in the coming week that's what we did; we secured finance and funding, we secured media deals, secured our players and the player pool around that."
    The opening weekend will also see the San Diego Legion take on the Seattle Seawolves and Austin Elite Rugby play the Glendale Raptors; the Utah Warriors are due to make their bow the week after.
    With nine teams ready to compete the 2019 season, Howes, who previously played a part in establishing Real Salt Lake in Major League Soccer, says he'd like to see 16 to 20 franchises in the league in the next 10 years.
    The current players have largely been drawn from the US, but each squad has a number of slots for internationals -- be they older players looking for an end-of-career option or young players who can't yet play at the highest level in Europe or the Southern Hemisphere.
    Australia vs. New Zealand: Rugby&#39;s big rivalry
    Australia vs. New Zealand: Rugby's big rivalry

      JUST WATCHED

      Australia vs. New Zealand: Rugby's big rivalry

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Australia vs. New Zealand: Rugby's big rivalry 22:53
    Media deals with CBS Sports Network, ESPN, AT&T and Fox -- connections PRO Rugby struggled to secure -- will give the league a stepping stone to national and international audiences.

    Finding fans, picking players

    Seven-a-side rugby has seen success on and off the field this year. USA recently won its second ever world title in front of a packed Sam Boyd stadium in Las Vegas.
    Although the Las Vegas leg of the sevens world series has been a resounding success in recent years, more American fans, says Howes, need to discover the attractions of rugby -- which he thinks are many.
    "American sports fan loves to count," he postulates. "Strikes, balls, home runs, interceptions, touch downs, touches, shots, shots on goal. Rugby is a great sport or counting -- to start with you're never going to see a 0-0 draw.
    "I think it can convert a lot of young players because I think there's so much going on all the time and so many great things that define the game.
    "This is football without the pads, which to me makes it far more intimate -- you're going to see the bruise on the arm, the scrape on the knee.
    "We'd like people to think 'actually, this is worth two hours of my time: this is fun, it's interesting, these young men work really hard out there, they're respectful and its constant motion.'"
    Dan Carter on Japanese rugby and New Zealand
    Dan Carter on Japanese rugby and New Zealand

      JUST WATCHED

      Dan Carter on Japanese rugby and New Zealand

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Dan Carter on Japanese rugby and New Zealand 03:10
    READ: Uganda star Solomon Okia revels in World Cup dream
    READ: 'Gladiator' USA team wins on home soil
    Attracting fans is one thing; inspiring the next generation to take up the sport is another.
    Between 2016 and 2017, team participation in rugby grew 18.7% in the USA -- more than any other sport.
    But while local clubs are thriving, many players are converting to the sport in their late teens or early 20s. USA Rugby wants to increase the number of players at a grassroots level, and the MLR is shouldering some of that responsibility.
    "Every team in the league is charged with getting into the high schools and improving the high school programs," says Howes. "Working with people to develop better coaches and more accredited coaches."
    "It's going to be a process but we're going to focus and try to influence every one of those bands from youth to high school to club, college, pro.
    "We think there are a lot of athletes in this country that will fit the mold of a good rugby player. It's a different body types to the NBA, the NFL for the most part."
    Fiji made history in Hong Kong -- the &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/06/sport/hong-kong-rugby-hsbc-sevens-world-series-fiji-spt-intl/index.html&quot;&gt;most famous and best-loved leg&lt;/a&gt; of the Sevens World Series -- by winning a fourth consecutive title, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/04/08/sport/fiji-hong-kong-sevens-kenya-spt/index.html&quot;&gt;defeating Kenya 24-12&lt;/a&gt; in the final.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Hong KongFiji made history in Hong Kong -- the most famous and best-loved leg of the Sevens World Series -- by winning a fourth consecutive title, defeating Kenya 24-12 in the final.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 11
    Japan gained a berth in next year&#39;s Sevens World Series with a 19-14 victory over Germany in the qualifier event.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Hong KongJapan gained a berth in next year's Sevens World Series with a 19-14 victory over Germany in the qualifier event.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 11
    Fiji fans celebrate in Vancouver where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Vancouver, CanandaFiji fans celebrate in Vancouver where their country secured its second win of the Sevens World Series.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 11
    Kenya was the tournament&#39;s surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, it eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Vancouver, CanandaKenya was the tournament's surprise package. Playing in its first final since Singapore in 2016, it eventually went down 31-12 to Fiji.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 11
    There was an historic result in Vegas as the Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on home soil with a 28-0 victory over Argentina in the final. It was just the second title USA has won, the first coming in London in 2015.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Las Vegas, USAThere was an historic result in Vegas as the Eagles lifted the trophy for the first time on home soil with a 28-0 victory over Argentina in the final. It was just the second title USA has won, the first coming in London in 2015.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 11
    Fiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/02/05/sport/hamilton-rugby-sevens-fiji-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;claim its first title of the season&lt;/a&gt; in Hamilton -- the first time the town has hosted a Sevens World Series tournament after the New Zealand leg was moved from Wellington.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Hamilton, New ZealandFiji overturned a first-half deficit against South Africa to claim its first title of the season in Hamilton -- the first time the town has hosted a Sevens World Series tournament after the New Zealand leg was moved from Wellington.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 11
    Australia&#39;s women continued their storming start to the season &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;in Sydney&lt;/a&gt;. Tim Walsh&#39;s side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Sydney, AustraliaAustralia's women continued their storming start to the season in Sydney. Tim Walsh's side became the first team ever to go a whole tournament without conceding a point.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 11
    There was more good news to come for home fans that weekend. The men &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2018/01/29/sport/sydney-australia-rugby-sevens-world-series/index.html&quot;&gt;eased past South Africa 29-0&lt;/a&gt; in the final, with Ben O&#39;Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Sydney, AustraliaThere was more good news to come for home fans that weekend. The men eased past South Africa 29-0 in the final, with Ben O'Donnell (pictured) grabbing a brace.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 11
    The All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/11/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-round-two-cape-town-new-zealand-haka/index.html&quot;&gt;toppling Argentina &lt;/a&gt;in the final.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Cape Town, South AfricaThe All Blacks claimed a first tournament victory since March 2016 in Cape Town, toppling Argentina in the final.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 11
    Having finished second to New Zealand in last season&#39;s overall standings, Australia&#39;s women got their campaign off to winning ways by &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;overwhelming the US 34-0&lt;/a&gt; in the opening tournament in Dubai.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Dubai, UAEHaving finished second to New Zealand in last season's overall standings, Australia's women got their campaign off to winning ways by overwhelming the US 34-0 in the opening tournament in Dubai.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 11
    Last year&#39;s world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/12/04/sport/rugby-sevens-world-series-dubai-round-one-south-africa/index.html&quot;&gt;saw off New Zealand 24-12&lt;/a&gt; in the UAE.
    Photos: Rugby Sevens 2017-18
    Dubai, UAELast year's world champion South Africa started this season as they ended the last. The Blitzboks saw off New Zealand 24-12 in the UAE.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 11
    fiji teasejapan hong kong sevens 2018fiji fans vancouver canada rugby sevenskenya rugby sevens vancouver usa sevens header las vegasPaula Dranisinukula fiji sevens hamiltonrugby sevens season so far 4rugby sevens season so far 5rugby sevens season so far 3rugby sevens season so far 6rugby sevens season so far 2

    'Cautious optimism' in Seattle

    In Seattle, a city with a proud sporting heritage, MLR has created another opportunity for professional rugby in the North West corner of the US.
    While the Seattle Saracens were part of the ill-fated PRO Rugby, 12 players, including hooker Mike Shepherd, have switched to represent the Seawolves in the MLR.
    "I'm cautiously optimistic, but excited, since we haven't had a sustainable professional league in the US yet," Shepherd tells CNN.
    "This, however, is by far the most sustainable and sound approach to rugby we've seen so far."
    Shepherd is typical of many rugby players in the US, a multi-sport enthusiast who played football, baseball, athletics and wrestling. When the opportunity to play rugby in high school came round, he jumped at it quickly.
    "America just needs rugby," he says. "It's a very unique sports culture ... It could be a great outlet for a lot of youth around the country. I know families and parents are very encouraged by it once they get into it."
    The Seawolves have sold out all 1,800 of their allocated season tickets and the opening game at the 4,000-seat Starfire Stadium will see a full house.
    It was the same location MLS side Seattle Sounders occupied for their inaugural season in 2009. They sold out the venue for every game, and now find themselves sharing with the city's NFL franchise at the imposing CenturyLink Field.
    Visit cnn.com/rugby for more news and videos
    A promising sign for Seattle's fledgling rugby outfit.
    It might not be too long before the Seawolves also find themselves taking the field in Seattle's biggest sporting arena.