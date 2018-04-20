(CNN) Willing her wheelchair up Heartbreak Hill, Olympic legend Tatyana McFadden had a rare moment of doubt.

"I didn't think I was going to make it" McFadden told CNN in an exclusive interview, referring to the notorious ascent 20 miles into Monday's Boston Marathon. Her feet were frostbitten from the freezing rain and she was trying to overcome powerful headwinds.

"I was kind of slipping and sliding in the rain. My clothes were wet, so my arms were heavy so it just made for a very slow marathon," McFadden said.

But she did make it, going on to win the women's wheelchair division in Boston for the fifth time, setting the stage for Sunday's London Marathon where she will be trying to win back-to-back races in the space of less than a week.

"Having them six days apart you have to kind of recover and rest as much as possible and try and get your body back into doing another marathon," said McFadden, who is trying to win the two races back-to-back for the fifth time. "It will be really tough but I like challenges."

