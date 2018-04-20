Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal at end of the season

(CNN) Widely credited with revolutionizing English football, Arsene Wenger is to leave his long-time role as Arsenal manager at the end of the season.

The 68-year-old Frenchman has been at the north London club since 1996.

He is the longest serving manager in the English Premier League, but has been under pressure in recent years from a disgruntled section of fans.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity.

"I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors and the fans who make this club so special."

Currently sixth in the Premier League, Arsenal is 14 points off fourth place -- the top-flight's last Champions League qualification slot -- but faces Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semifinals next week.

If they were to go on and win that competition, Arsenal would qualify for next season's Champions League.

"I urge our fans to stand behind the team to finish on a high," added Wenger. "To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever."

'Unparalleled class'

When Wenger arrived in England he was only the third overseas manager to coach a Premier League team.

He introduced new ideas about nutrition, training and tactics and established a track record for signing players who became global stars, notably Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, Thierry Henry, Cesc Fabregas and Robin van Persie.

Nicknamed the "Professor" -- Wenger has a degree in economics -- the Frenchman also played a pivotal role in the building of Arsenal's new training ground and the move from Highbury to their new state-of-the-art Emirates stadium in 2006.

"This is one of the most difficult days we have ever had in all our years in sport," said Arsenal's majority shareholder Stan Kroenke in a statement:

"One of the main reasons we got involved with Arsenal was because of what Arsène has brought to the club on and off the pitch. His longevity and consistency over such a sustained period at the highest level of the game will never be matched.

Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks. — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2018

"Arsène has unparalleled class and we will always be grateful to him. Everyone who loves Arsenal and everyone who loves football owes him a debt of gratitude."

Under Wenger Arsenal won the Premier League title in 1998, 2002, and 2004 and clinched seven FA Cups, including three of the past four seasons. Arsenal won the league and FA Cup Double in 1998 and 2002.

The 2003-2004 team was nicknamed "The Invincibles" after it went through the Premier League season undefeated -- with 26 wins and 12 draws.

Arsenal, which is currently sixth in the Premier League, has only once finished outside of the top four (it was fifth in 2017) since Wenger took over.

'High ambitions'

However, European glory has eluded the Gunners. Arsenal was runner-up in the UEFA Cup in 2000 and beaten finalist in the Champions League final in 2006.

It failed to qualify for this season's elite European competition and hasn't reached the Champions League quarterfinals since 2010.

823 - Arsene Wenger has managed more Premier League games than any other manager (823) and only Sir Alex Ferguson has won more games (528) than Wenger (473). Longevity. pic.twitter.com/ktdsaZPb1y — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 20, 2018

Former Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman tweeted: "Sad day for @Arsenal with Arsene leaving, can we now give him the send off/respect he deserves?!! #rememberthetrophies"

Ex-Manchester United and England international Gary Neville wrote on Twitter: "Arsene Wenger built the best teams that I played against in English Football .The 98 team was Amazing.

"The biggest compliment is that he played football that made us change the way we played against them. He now deserves the most incredible send off from all in the coming weeks."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said of Wenger: "He is an influence in football. A fantastic career, outstanding personality. A big player in the business."

Arsenal said it will name a replacement "as soon as possible."

Kroenke added: "We have high ambitions to build on Arsène's remarkable tenure and to honour his vision by ensuring that Arsenal competes for and wins the biggest and most important prizes in the game."

Born in Strasbourg, Wenger began his career as a player in France, followed by managerial stints with AS Nancy, AS Monaco and Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan before joining Arsenal.