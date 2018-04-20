A new allegation says Trump lied about his wealth. Here's what we do know

(CNN) Before he was President, Donald Trump deceived a Forbes reporter about his personal wealth in the 1980s in order to make it onto the magazine's Forbes 400 list, according to a new allegation by the reporter.

What the reporter, Jonathan Greenberg, detailed on CNN's "New Day" Friday bears similarities to other tales of Trump passing himself off as (fake) Trump Organization executive, John Barron, and bragging about his exploits on the topics of money and women.

Greenberg said Trump, as Barron, made a roughly $5 million fortune look like $100 million to get on the list.

The current Forbes list puts Trump at No. 248 on the 400 list, No. 766 on its billionaires list, and pegs his worth at $3.1 billion , a significant drop from the $3.7 billion it reported in 2016.

The specific veracity of Greenberg's allegations, though backed up by a recently discovered audio recording, will have to be sussed out, but it is notably still true that we don't know as much as you would think about the President's finances.