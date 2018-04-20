Washington (CNN) Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani isn't the only new addition to President Donald Trump's legal team. Former federal prosecutors Jane and Marty Raskin have also joined the team, Jay Sekulow, a counsel to the president, announced on Thursday.

The Raskins are a husband-and-wife duo with a Florida-based law firm, Raskin & Raskin, that specializes in white-collar criminal defense, according to its website.

The Raskins don't have a prominent national profile like Giuliani, but they have experience litigating cases inside of a courtroom.

The Raskins also have experience handling government investigations. The firm lists congressional and independent counsel investigations as an area of expertise. The bio for Martin Raskin states that he has experience representing public officials.

