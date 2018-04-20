Judge hears arguments to delay Stormy Daniels case

Washington (CNN) Stormy Daniels' attorney said he plans to "vehemently argue" on Friday against the attempt from President Donald Trump and his attorney Michael Cohen to delay her lawsuit.

US District Court Judge S. James Otero scheduled a hearing for Friday where Avenatti will argue the case.

Daniels filed a lawsuit in March to void a contract she signed days before the 2016 general election in which she agreed to stay quiet about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump. The White House has said Trump denies the affair.

She is arguing that the agreement should be nullified because Trump himself never signed the document.

Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 at the time, a payment which Cohen alleges was made using his personal funds and out of personal loyalty to the President but has raised red flags among campaign finance experts and drawn the scrutiny of federal investigators.

FBI agents raided Cohen's home, hotel room and office last week as part of what was ultimately revealed to be an ongoing criminal investigation into his business dealings. According to sources, investigators were seeking information about a range of issues, including Cohen's 2016 hush agreement with Daniels.

They are also seeking records related to a deal between ex-Playboy Playmate Karen McDougal and American Media Inc., which prevented her from publicly discussing her alleged 10-month affair with Trump, and the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape that came to light weeks before the 2016 election, which captured Trump making lewd remarks about women.

Lawyers for Cohen and Trump asked a judge to delay proceedings in the Daniels lawsuit, pointing to the open criminal investigation into Cohen. They are making the case that the Daniels case moving forward could hurt Cohen's Fifth Amendment rights. Core to their concern is that whatever Cohen says in the Daniels proceedings could be used against him in the criminal investigation.

If the judge grants the request from Trump and Cohen, Daniels' lawsuit could be delayed while the investigation continues.

Avenatti argues that Cohen has already given up his Fifth Amendment rights by publicly discussing the Daniels case.

Asked about Cohen's $130,000 payment to Daniels earlier this month, Trump said he did not know about the transaction.

Pressed on why Cohen would have made such a payment, Trump responded: "You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael."