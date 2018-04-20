(CNN) Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is weighing whether to pursue federal charges against a New York City police officer in the death of Eric Garner, according to a law enforcement source familiar with the discussions.

There is a split among department prosecutors on whether to pursue charges, but they appear to be moving toward declining to prosecute, the source said.

"At this point, there's real push-back from some of the career prosecutors at the table on the idea of moving forward," the source said, explaining that the department has not made an official decision, but "it's leaning no."

A separate source familiar with the discussions said that the civil rights division is prepared to indict the police officer, Daniel Pantaleo, and has recommended prosecution.

Federal investigators have been examining the circumstances of Garner's death since 2014 after a grand jury in New York declined to indict the Staten Island officer, who is white.

