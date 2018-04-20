A high for marijuana legalization on 4/20

(CNN) Marijuana in the past was considered taboo in American culture and politics. Just check out the " Saved by the Bell " episode, "No Hope With Dope."

Over the last 10 years, however, Americans have come to embrace the idea of legal weed.

A big difference with the same-sex marriage movement, however, is that support for marijuana legalization isn't just occurring within the Democratic base. Yes, Democrats are more likely to say that people should be able to smoke marijuana legally, but a significant percentage of Republicans feel the same way.

In Gallup's polling last year, 72% of Democrats thought marijuana should be legal compared to 51% of Republicans. Both of those are more than double the percentage each party's base felt about marijuana legalization just 15 years ago.

Indeed, marijuana legalization hasn't just occurred in blue states. Voters in the red state of Alaska and the purple states of Colorado and Maine all have voted to legalize marijuana.

Colorado's Republican Sen. Cory Gardner blocked Republican President Donald Trump's Justice Department nominees until Trump promised not to attack Colorado's legal marijuana industry.