(CNN) Keith Davidson, the lawyer at the center of agreements with two women paid to keep silent about alleged affairs from more than a decade ago with Donald Trump, is cooperating with the probe into the President's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, Davidson's spokesman said Friday.

"Mr. Davidson has been contacted by the federal authorities regarding the Michael Cohen probe in the Southern District of New York. Mr. Davidson was asked to provide certain limited electronic information. He has done so and will continue to cooperate to the fullest extent possible under the law," Davidson spokesman Dave Wedge said in a statement to CNN.

The White House has denied the claims of both women, Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal.

The Washington Post first reported on Davidson's statement of cooperation.

The FBI executed warrants on Cohen's home, office and hotel room earlier this month ahead of the Justice Department's revelation last week that it has been conducting an investigation into Cohen, Trump's longtime personal attorney and aide, for months.

