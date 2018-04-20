Missouri Gov. Greitens indicted on felony computer-tampering charge

(CNN) Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens was indicted Friday on a felony charge of computer tampering relating to his campaign's alleged procurement of a nonprofit donor list without the charity's knowledge.

Greitens founded the charity, The Mission Continues, to support military veterans as they readjust to civilian life. But a probable cause statement issued by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged that Greitens "directed the disclosure" of "data, specifically a donor list owned by The Mission Continues, to a political fundraiser ... working on behalf of Greitens for Missouri."

Greitens and an unnamed campaign aide "knew that the donor list disclosed on April 22, 2015, was taken without the permission of The Mission Continues," the statement continued.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley, who aided the St. Louis circuit attorney in the case by turning over evidence earlier this week, reacted in a statement Friday: "These are serious charges -- and an important reminder that no one is above the law in Missouri."

On Friday, Greitens released a statement saying he stands by his work with the charity.

