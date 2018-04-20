EPA sources: Pruitt aide tried to back-date departure after congressional interview request

Washington (CNN) One of embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's most trusted advisers sought to retroactively change her resignation date a day after the House oversight committee requested to interview her as part of its investigation.

Samantha Dravis, Pruitt's top policy adviser at the Environmental Protection Agency, is scheduled to depart the agency Friday. However, she called EPA officials on Tuesday morning to ask that her resignation date be backdated to the previous Thursday, April 12, two EPA officials, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter, told CNN.

On Friday, April 13, the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee requested transcribed interviews with five EPA officials, but did not list Dravis because the committee believed Dravis was no longer employed by the agency. But after learning that Dravis was still an EPA employee, the committee sent a request to the agency on Monday afternoon, asking the agency to add Dravis to its list of interview requests, two EPA officials and a committee aide said.

"Once the committee was informed Ms. Dravis still worked for the EPA, we requested the interview," the committee aide told CNN.

It was not clear whether Dravis had been informed of the committee's interview request, but the next morning Dravis called EPA officials to ask that her resignation date be changed to April 12 -- the day before the committee's original request for transcribed interviews. An EPA official said staffers are typically informed of congressional interview requests.

