France's Macron to address Congress during state visit

Washington (CNN) French President Emmanuel Macron will address a joint session of Congress on April 25 as part of his state visit, a senior administration official told reporters Friday. The address coincides with the 58th anniversary of former French President Charles de Gaulle's address to a joint session of Congress.

Macron's visit -- the first official state visit of Donald Trump's presidency -- will focus on longstanding US-French friendship, trade and economic relations and the security partnership between the two countries, the official said.

The Iran nuclear deal -- which hits a major deadline next month -- will be a "major topic of discussion" during Trump and Macron's discussions, the official said.

The official noted that "the work is not quite done yet" on making fixes to the deal that Trump has demanded, but said this will be an opportunity for Trump and Macron to have further discussions.

Trump and Macron are also expected to discuss the recent joint strikes in Syria and the future of the two countries' involvement there, the official said.

