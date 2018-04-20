Breaking News

France's Macron to address Congress during state visit

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 5:00 PM ET, Fri April 20, 2018

Washington (CNN)French President Emmanuel Macron will address a joint session of Congress on April 25 as part of his state visit, a senior administration official told reporters Friday. The address coincides with the 58th anniversary of former French President Charles de Gaulle's address to a joint session of Congress.

Macron's visit -- the first official state visit of Donald Trump's presidency -- will focus on longstanding US-French friendship, trade and economic relations and the security partnership between the two countries, the official said.
The Iran nuclear deal -- which hits a major deadline next month -- will be a "major topic of discussion" during Trump and Macron's discussions, the official said.
The official noted that "the work is not quite done yet" on making fixes to the deal that Trump has demanded, but said this will be an opportunity for Trump and Macron to have further discussions.
    Trump and Macron are also expected to discuss the recent joint strikes in Syria and the future of the two countries' involvement there, the official said.
    Asked if there will be any announcement on new Russia sanctions to coincide with the state visit, the official said that is "unknown"
    "The President has already said publicly that those remain in consideration" and will be determined by Russia's actions, the official said.

    Visit schedule

    April 23
    April 24
    • Trump and Macron holding a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office mid-morning.
    • They will then hold an extended bilateral meeting with their respective delegations. On the US side will be Vice President Mike Pence, acting Secretary of State John Sullivan, Defense Secretary James Mattis, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House chief of staff John Kelly, national security adviser John Bolton, National Economic Council director Larry Kudlow and US Ambassador to France Jamie McCourt.
    • They will then go to Arlington National Cemetery to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony.
    • State dinner that evening.
    April 25
    • Macron addresses a joint session of Congress.