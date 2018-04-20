Top enlisted soldier says he has 'no concerns' about transgender service members

Washington (CNN) The US Army's top enlisted soldier says he has never heard of any problems resulting from transgender persons serving in the military, echoing the sentiments of the top officer, the Army chief of staff. Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon on Friday, Sgt. Maj. Daniel Dailey said, "I agree with the chief we haven't heard any issues or concerns, and I personally have not had any issues or concerns."

Dailey was underscoring what Gen. Mark Milley, the Army chief of staff, told Congress earlier this month: that no problems had been reported from the service regarding what is believed to be a small number of transgender persons serving in the Army.

It's not clear if the lack of reports is due to the small number of transgender people serving. The Pentagon has resisted publicly stating how many transgender persons are on active duty.

But Milley's and Dailey's comments could potentially undermine the Trump administration's efforts to restrict the ability of transgender people to serve. The fate of the matter now rests in several federal court cases, and the Pentagon has refused to talk about it publicly while the issue remains unresolved.

