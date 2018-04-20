The ISIS bride problem: Don't take it out on the children

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon is a CNN contributor and adjunct senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. She is the author of "Ashley's War: The Untold Story of a Team of Women Soldiers on the Special Ops Battlefield." The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) Navigating the line between innocence and complicity, between knowing and ignorance, between willing agent and unwitting victim -- that is the work of those charged with figuring out what responsibility ISIS wives from overseas bear as the rule of the terrorist group winds down.

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon

What is certain: these women witnessed a brutal hell of inhumanity from a front-row seat. Stayed until the end of the so-called "caliphate." They bore and raised children amid hangings, beheadings and the enslavement of other human beings. Saw rape and murder and brutality organized, scaled and viciously and effectively tailored to inflict extreme suffering on a great many.

And now, for those women still in Syria, they live in dust-coated tents, or sometimes in prison rooms, alongside their children, inhabiting a legal purgatory until one authority or another figures out what to do with them. What do you do with an "ISIS bride" far from home who says she was a victim, but also played a role in burying human beings?

That, right now, is the question facing US officials as they figure out what in the world to do with the case of Samantha Sally , an American woman from Indiana who ended up living with her husband in ISIS territory from 2015 until ISIS lost its one-time stronghold of Raqqa late last year.

Sally witnessed enslavement of Yazidi women -- and says she witnessed their rape -- and she did not escape the caliphate. Or attempt it, she tells CNN, fearing for her and her children's lives. US-backed Kurdish forces found Sally, and US officials now are working to figure out her fate and that of her four American children, one of whom was forced to be in an ISIS video.

Read More