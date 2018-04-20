UN Middle East envoy slams killing of Palestinian teen in Gaza

Jerusalem (CNN) UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov expressed anger over the killing of a teenage boy in Gaza on Friday during protests along the Israel-Gaza border.

Israeli forces killed Mohammed Ayyoub, 15, near Jabaliya in northern Gaza during demonstrations there, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

"It is OUTRAGEOUS to shoot at children! How does the killing of a child in Gaza today help peace?" Mladenov said on Twitter. "It doesn't! It fuels anger and breeds more killing. Children must be protected from violence, not exposed to it, not killed! This tragic incident must be investigated," Mladenov tweeted.

Ayyoub was among four Palestinians killed on Friday. Ahmad Abu Aqel, 25, and Ahmad al-Athamneh, 24, were shot and killed near Jabaliya. Saad Abd al-Majid Abd Aal, 29, was killed east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

In addition, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reports treating 729 people with injuries, of which, it says, 156 were the result of live ammunition fire.

