Candidate steps aside after sex tape allegation in Iraq

(CNN) A candidate for an Iraqi Parliament seat has dropped her run for office amid a swirl of attention over what she asserts is a "fabricated" sex tape, a clip that went viral across Iraq.

Intidhar Ahmed Jassim had been a candidate in the political coalition of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

A nearly three-minute clip appeared Wednesday on social media, showing a woman and man having sex. The woman's appearance, voice and what she said about herself led many viewers to conclude she might be Jassim.

Jassim -- a professor at al-Mustansiriya University in Baghdad with a Ph.D. in economy and administration -- immediately denounced the video, calling it "fabricated" and photoshopped."

"I am sad for a great nation that believes the rotten fabrications of politicians, aiming at my reputation and publishing fabricated video," she said.

