Iran official condemns woman's treatment by 'morality police' in video

(CNN) Iran's Vice-President for Women's Affairs has "strongly" condemned an incident in which a female member of Iran's religious police appears physically to confront a female member of the public in an altercation that was captured on a cell phone camera.

The footage of the incident, which has been widely viewed online, appears to show the religious police confronting a woman wearing a scarf loosely draped on her head. It is unclear why the police officer first approached the woman.

After an exchange of words -- during which the woman is told "sit, you animal!" -- a female religious police officer appears to push and shove her. The encounter then appears to grow more violent, as screams and cries for "help" and "please stop" erupt.

Some of the screams are from the victim, and others appear to come from friends of hers at the scene. The quality of the amateur video means it is not fully clear what is happening but it is apparent that the situation is escalating and that and a physical altercation is underway.

CNN cannot independently authenticate the footage, which was spread on social media by activists campaigning against the compulsory wearing of the hijab in Iran.

