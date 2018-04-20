Breaking News

Arsenal: 'Wenger Out' campaign finally gets its wish

By Tom McGowan, CNN

Updated 11:44 AM ET, Fri April 20, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

After being appointed as Arsenal&#39;s manager in 1996, Arsene Wenger went on to have a huge impact on the club and English football. He introduced new ideas about nutrition, training and tactics and established a track record for signing players who became global stars. But later in his career, after a decline in performance and a failure to qualify for Champions League, Wenger faced pressure from disgruntled fans.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Arsene WengerAfter being appointed as Arsenal's manager in 1996, Arsene Wenger went on to have a huge impact on the club and English football. He introduced new ideas about nutrition, training and tactics and established a track record for signing players who became global stars. But later in his career, after a decline in performance and a failure to qualify for Champions League, Wenger faced pressure from disgruntled fans.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
The Frenchman joined Arsenal in 1996 after managing Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight. Twenty years after his brief stay in Japan, Wenger&#39;s influence still echoes, following its rise from a backwater of world football to one of its emerging powers.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Before ArsenalThe Frenchman joined Arsenal in 1996 after managing Japanese club Nagoya Grampus Eight. Twenty years after his brief stay in Japan, Wenger's influence still echoes, following its rise from a backwater of world football to one of its emerging powers.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Wenger began changing the culture of Arsenal almost immediately, although not without some player resistance. He changed players diets -- where he famously banned them from chocolate and replaced the cafeteria&#39;s menu from burgers to fish, chicken and vegetables. He also applied a tough training regime and emphasized the importance of ball control.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Strengthening the sideWenger began changing the culture of Arsenal almost immediately, although not without some player resistance. He changed players diets -- where he famously banned them from chocolate and replaced the cafeteria's menu from burgers to fish, chicken and vegetables. He also applied a tough training regime and emphasized the importance of ball control.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
In 1998, it all paid off. Wenger became the first foreign manager to win both the Premier League title and the FA Cup. He went on to repeat that double again in 2002.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Double winIn 1998, it all paid off. Wenger became the first foreign manager to win both the Premier League title and the FA Cup. He went on to repeat that double again in 2002.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
Open top bus parades began the norm for Arsenal fans, this one taking place in 2002.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
History repeats itselfOpen top bus parades began the norm for Arsenal fans, this one taking place in 2002.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
The 2003-2004 team earned the nickname &quot;The Invincibles&quot; after it went through the Premier League season undefeated -- with 26 wins and 12 draws.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
The InvinciblesThe 2003-2004 team earned the nickname "The Invincibles" after it went through the Premier League season undefeated -- with 26 wins and 12 draws.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
In years to come, Wenger would attempt to rebuild and renovate his team. In 2003, he signed Cesc Fabregas -- who became Arsenal&#39;s youngest ever played at the age of 16.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
New, young playersIn years to come, Wenger would attempt to rebuild and renovate his team. In 2003, he signed Cesc Fabregas -- who became Arsenal's youngest ever played at the age of 16.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
At the end of the 2003-2004 season, he also signed Dutch striker Robin Van Persie for £3 million -- who once said Wenger was the best manager in the world.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
New, young playersAt the end of the 2003-2004 season, he also signed Dutch striker Robin Van Persie for £3 million -- who once said Wenger was the best manager in the world.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Arsenal&#39;s unbeaten streak of 49 games was over in 2004, after being defeated by Manchester United. This would be the beginning of Wenger and Arsenal&#39;s downfall, with the 2005 FA Cup being the last major trophy they&#39;d win for almost a decade.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Invicible days overArsenal's unbeaten streak of 49 games was over in 2004, after being defeated by Manchester United. This would be the beginning of Wenger and Arsenal's downfall, with the 2005 FA Cup being the last major trophy they'd win for almost a decade.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
There were still highlights, though. In 2006, the team reached the final of the Champions League but lost 2-1 to Barcelona. Arsenal led for much of the match before conceding two late goals. The first-half sending off of Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann made the task all the more difficult.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Champions League controversyThere were still highlights, though. In 2006, the team reached the final of the Champions League but lost 2-1 to Barcelona. Arsenal led for much of the match before conceding two late goals. The first-half sending off of Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann made the task all the more difficult.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Lehmann was visibly distraught as he left the pitch after fouling Barcelona&#39;s Samuel Eto&#39;o.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Champions League controversy Lehmann was visibly distraught as he left the pitch after fouling Barcelona's Samuel Eto'o.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
Years passed and fans hope faded. Wenger struggled to hold onto key players, and lost the likes of Fabregas, to Barcelona, and Van Persie -- who joined rivals Manchester United.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
StrugglesYears passed and fans hope faded. Wenger struggled to hold onto key players, and lost the likes of Fabregas, to Barcelona, and Van Persie -- who joined rivals Manchester United.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Wenger played a pivotal role in the building of Arsenal&#39;s new training ground and the move from Highbury to their new state-of-the-art Emirates Stadium, which opened in 2006. However, the funding for the new stadium -- which cost £390 million -- set Wenger back, forcing him to be adopt a conservative approach in the transfer market. So while the team had a shiny new football ground, they were left without any new trophies.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Shiny stadium, no trophiesWenger played a pivotal role in the building of Arsenal's new training ground and the move from Highbury to their new state-of-the-art Emirates Stadium, which opened in 2006. However, the funding for the new stadium -- which cost £390 million -- set Wenger back, forcing him to be adopt a conservative approach in the transfer market. So while the team had a shiny new football ground, they were left without any new trophies.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
Then finally, after a nine-year drought, Arsenal won silverware once again after beating Hull City in a gripping 2014 FA Cup final. Arsenal players carried their French manager as they celebrated after the match.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Nine-year droughtThen finally, after a nine-year drought, Arsenal won silverware once again after beating Hull City in a gripping 2014 FA Cup final. Arsenal players carried their French manager as they celebrated after the match.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
Over 250,000 fans turned out to watch the team&#39;s open-top bus parade through Islington.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
SilverwareOver 250,000 fans turned out to watch the team's open-top bus parade through Islington.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
In the years that followed, though, Wenger continued to face fan backlash. &quot;Thanks for the memories,&quot; one sign read, &quot;but it&#39;s time to say goodbye.&quot;
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Time to say goodbyeIn the years that followed, though, Wenger continued to face fan backlash. "Thanks for the memories," one sign read, "but it's time to say goodbye."
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Eventually, &quot;Wenger Out&quot; banners started appearing all over the world, this one was spotted at the annual rugby sevens event in Hong Kong.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
Wenger OutEventually, "Wenger Out" banners started appearing all over the world, this one was spotted at the annual rugby sevens event in Hong Kong.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
Then, finally, after 22 years, Wenger announced on April 20 that he would leave Arsenal. &quot;After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down,&quot; he wrote in a statement.
Photos: Arsene Wenger: The man who was once invincible
End of an eraThen, finally, after 22 years, Wenger announced on April 20 that he would leave Arsenal. "After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down," he wrote in a statement.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
Arsenal-gallery13Arsenal-gallery9arsene wenger 1996Arsenal-1998Arsenal-gallery1arsene wenger 2003Arsenal-gallery-2Arsenal-gallery3Wenger invincibleLehmann red cardArsenal-gallery4Cesc Fabregas Emirates stadium aerialArsenal-gallery16arsene wenger 2014Arsenal-gallery10Arsenal-gallery15arsene wenger 2018

Story highlights

  • Arsene Wenger will leave Arsenal at the end of the season
  • The Frenchman has been with Arsenal for 22 years
  • Fans have displayed "Wenger Out" banners all over the world

(CNN)From Wrestlemania to the White House, plastered on toilet walls in Australia and cardboard signs in Zimbabwe.

"Wenger Out." Many Arsenal fans across the world have clamored for the club's long-term manager Arsene Wenger to step down in recent years, taking to the streets, stadiums, Twitter and, in one extreme case, even to the sky.
On Friday, they got their wish.
    The Frenchman announced he will call time on his 22-year association with the club when the current season ends early next month, also signaling the end of a social media campaign that has drawn support in weird and wonderful places.
    It began as response to a downturn in Arsenal's fortunes on the pitch. After three English Premier League titles and four FA Cups between 1998 and 2005, Wenger oversaw a nine-year run without a trophy.
    Read More
    Fans grew restless for a change of leadership and began to demand it in unexpected locations.
    Patrick Vieira on the Invincibles and Man City
    Patrick Vieira on the Invincibles and Man City

      JUST WATCHED

      Patrick Vieira on the Invincibles and Man City

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Patrick Vieira on the Invincibles and Man City 00:48
    READ: Who will replace Wenger at Arsenal?
    A placard with "Wenger Out" splashed across it appeared at a protest against Robert Mugabe in Harare, Zimbabwe early last year, while a couple of months later one Arsenal fan made his views clear at the WWE's annual Wrestlemania extravaganza.
    Leader of the British Labour Party and an Arsenal fan, Jeremy Corbyn is an MP in the club's Islington neighborhood in North London.
    Some supporters of Corbyn, however, didn't afford Wenger the same backing in the run up to the 2017 British election, with "Wenger Out" messages appearing at a public appearance by the Labour Party leader in Leamington Spa.
    The campaign reached a bizarre pinnacle during a 3-1 defeat at West Bromwich Albion in March 2017. One anti-Wenger fan arranged for a plane to fly over the stadium trailing a banner emblazoned with the message "No Contract #Wenger Out," only for a second plane with a pro-Wenger message to appear moments later.
    The banner condemning Wenger reappeared in the skies above a match at Stoke City the following May. Incidentally Arsenal won that match 4-1.
    And while "Wenger Out" campaigners will no doubt feel vindicated, they should be careful what they wish for.
    COPA90: How Wenger&#39;s Arsenal changed the PL
    COPA90: How Wenger's Arsenal changed the PL

      JUST WATCHED

      COPA90: How Wenger's Arsenal changed the PL

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    COPA90: How Wenger's Arsenal changed the PL 05:19
    When Wenger's old nemesis Alex Ferguson ended his 26-year reign as Manchester United manager in 2013, his replacement David Moyes was sacked before the end of the following season. United slumped to a seventh-place finish.
    Arsenal's old rivals have only just began to rebuild themselves as a force in the Premier League after the failed appointed of Louis van Gaal and initial struggles under current incumbent Jose Mourinho.
    Will Arsenal's change in leadership restore the Gunners to former glories?
    Whatever happens, at least Arsenal fans will always have the @WengerOutSigns Twitter account to remind them of a man they revered and ultimately removed.