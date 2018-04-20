'Scandal' fights its last battle in fittingly crazy series finale

(CNN) The following contains spoilers about the "Scandal" series finale.

Given the show's reputation for "OMG" moments, the challenge of crafting a "Scandal"-ous series finale set the bar pretty high. Series creator Shonda Rhimes largely met those expectations, with an episode that offered a number of big, crazy character moments and a level of closure -- however hastily realized -- clearly intended to satisfy fans.

In a shrewd move, the entire season built toward a major showdown, elevating the slippery Cyrus (Jeff Perry) from vice president to near-Bond-villain status in plotting to wrest the White House away from the president, Mellie (Bellamy Young). Cyrus was joined in that endeavor by Jake (Scott Foley), whose garage exchange with David (Joshua Malina) was one of the finale's highlights.

Thwarting the scheme meant exposing B613, which has always sounded more like a vitamin supplement than a clandestine organization run as a shadow government.

In "Scandal's" world, the vice president can murder the Attorney General, and that wasn't even the most outlandish thing that happened within the hour, inasmuch as a Senate committee kept a huge secret, and the president was actually able to push through gun-control legislation.

