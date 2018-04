Newly released images show glimpse of life inside Prince's Paisley Park

(CNN) Images just released show Paisley Park as a colorful, eclectic space that was the beloved home of Prince, where the superstar had relaxed, recorded music and threw parties.

Nearly two years after his death, images of Prince and Paisley Park during his final days were released after Carver County authorities announced Thursday that there would be no criminal charges in his death

The sprawling compound was long the subject of curiosity and is now a permanent museum in Chanhassen on the outskirts of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 65,000-foot property has tours there.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl in April 2016 after taking counterfeit Vicodin pills that were laced with fentanyl, said Carver County attorney Mark Metz. The recording artist was found unresponsive in an elevator at Paisley Park, where he died at age 57.

With the investigation into his death now inactive, the related data became public. The release contained hundreds of photos of Paisley Park that offered a glimpse into the artist's life.

While Paisley Park was bare on the outside, it was bright inside with massive photos of Prince, pastel walls and whimsical floors. Parts of it were decorated with his Love Symbol.

Not surprisingly, purple was a running theme. The color purple has been associated with Prince throughout his career, from his clothing to his iconic film "Purple Rain."

A dove was found in a birdcage there.

Images showed cash laying out in the open, on desks, drawers, as well as wads of money stuffed in envelopes and brown bags.

Lots of nutritional supplements were found around the house.

As well as a rehab pamphlet.

Paisely Park also served as Prince's recording studio. He would even open up the place for spontaneous performances, according to the Paisley Park site.

His wardrobe and sense of style was also iconic.