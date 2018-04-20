Breaking News

Newly released images show glimpse of life inside Prince's Paisley Park

By Dave Alsup, Madison Park and Emily Smith, CNN

Updated 7:14 AM ET, Fri April 20, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

prince presser
prince presser

    JUST WATCHED

    Attorney: No criminal charges in Prince death

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(30 Videos)

(CNN)Images just released show Paisley Park as a colorful, eclectic space that was the beloved home of Prince, where the superstar had relaxed, recorded music and threw parties.

Nearly two years after his death, images of Prince and Paisley Park during his final days were released after Carver County authorities announced Thursday that there would be no criminal charges in his death.
Prince Fast Facts
Prince Fast Facts
The sprawling compound was long the subject of curiosity and is now a permanent museum in Chanhassen on the outskirts of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The 65,000-foot property has tours there.
Is Prince's Paisley Park the next Graceland?
    Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl in April 2016 after taking counterfeit Vicodin pills that were laced with fentanyl, said Carver County attorney Mark Metz. The recording artist was found unresponsive in an elevator at Paisley Park, where he died at age 57.
    Read More
    Prince's last days: What we know
    With the investigation into his death now inactive, the related data became public. The release contained hundreds of photos of Paisley Park that offered a glimpse into the artist's life.
    While Paisley Park was bare on the outside, it was bright inside with massive photos of Prince, pastel walls and whimsical floors. Parts of it were decorated with his Love Symbol.
    house.lobby
    house.stairs
    house.decor
    house.photos
    house.kitchen
    house.bed
    Not surprisingly, purple was a running theme. The color purple has been associated with Prince throughout his career, from his clothing to his iconic film "Purple Rain."
    house.office
    house.bathroom
    house.pooltable
    belongings.motorcycle
    A dove was found in a birdcage there.
    belongings.dove
    Images showed cash laying out in the open, on desks, drawers, as well as wads of money stuffed in envelopes and brown bags.
    belongings.money
    Lots of nutritional supplements were found around the house.
    belongings.supplements
    belongings.pill
    As well as a rehab pamphlet.
    belongings.rehab
    Paisely Park also served as Prince's recording studio. He would even open up the place for spontaneous performances, according to the Paisley Park site.
    music.studio
    His wardrobe and sense of style was also iconic.
    style.outfit
    style.shoes
    style.wardrobe
    style.gloves
    Singer and songwriter Prince performs onstage during his Purple Rain Tour in 1984. The artist, who pioneered &quot;the Minneapolis sound&quot; and took on the music industry in his fight for creative freedom, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/04/21/entertainment/prince-estate-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died&lt;/a&gt; in April 2016 at age 57.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Singer and songwriter Prince performs onstage during his Purple Rain Tour in 1984. The artist, who pioneered "the Minneapolis sound" and took on the music industry in his fight for creative freedom, died in April 2016 at age 57.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 53
    Prince performs in New York in 1980. Prince won seven Grammy Awards, and earned 30 nominations. Five of his singles topped the charts and 14 other songs hit the Top 10.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs in New York in 1980. Prince won seven Grammy Awards, and earned 30 nominations. Five of his singles topped the charts and 14 other songs hit the Top 10.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 53
    He performs at the Palladium in New York in 1981.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    He performs at the Palladium in New York in 1981.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 53
    Prince at the Lyceum in London in 1981.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince at the Lyceum in London in 1981.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 53
    Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie &quot;Purple Rain,&quot; which was released in 1984.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince and Apollonia Kotero in a scene from the movie "Purple Rain," which was released in 1984.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 53
    Prince, seen here on set, won an Oscar for the original song score for the classic film.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince, seen here on set, won an Oscar for the original song score for the classic film.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 53
    Prince performs in New York in 1984. Controversy followed the singer and that, in part, made his fans adore him more. His 1984 song, &quot;Darling Nikki,&quot; details a one-night stand and prompted the formation of the Parents Music Resource Center. Led by Al Gore&#39;s then-wife, Tipper Gore, the group encouraged record companies to place advisory labels on albums with explicit lyrics.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs in New York in 1984. Controversy followed the singer and that, in part, made his fans adore him more. His 1984 song, "Darling Nikki," details a one-night stand and prompted the formation of the Parents Music Resource Center. Led by Al Gore's then-wife, Tipper Gore, the group encouraged record companies to place advisory labels on albums with explicit lyrics.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 53
    Prince performs at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit in 1984.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs at the Joe Louis Arena in Detroit in 1984.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 53
    Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum in 1985, in Inglewood, California.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs live at the Fabulous Forum in 1985, in Inglewood, California.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 53
    Prince in 1985.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince in 1985.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 53
    Prince, circa 1985.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince, circa 1985.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 53
    Prince performs live at the 1985 Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. He created what became known as the Minneapolis sound, which was a funky blend of pop, synth and new wave.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs live at the 1985 Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, California. He created what became known as the Minneapolis sound, which was a funky blend of pop, synth and new wave.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 53
    Prince in the United Kingdom in the 1980s.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince in the United Kingdom in the 1980s.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 53
    Prince, circa 1985.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince, circa 1985.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 53
    Prince in a scene from the 1986 film &quot;Under the Cherry Moon.&quot;
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince in a scene from the 1986 film "Under the Cherry Moon."
    Hide Caption
    15 of 53
    Prince performs in London in 1986.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs in London in 1986.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 53
    Prince performs in London in 1986.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs in London in 1986.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 53
    Prince performs at London&#39;s Wembley Arena in 1986.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs at London's Wembley Arena in 1986.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 53
    Prince in 1987.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince in 1987.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 53
    Prince performs at Wembley Arena in London in 1988.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs at Wembley Arena in London in 1988.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 53
    The singer&#39;s predilection for lavishly kinky story-songs earned him the nickname &quot;His Royal Badness.&quot; He is also known as the &quot;Purple One&quot; because of his colorful fashions. He is seen here in 1990.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    The singer's predilection for lavishly kinky story-songs earned him the nickname "His Royal Badness." He is also known as the "Purple One" because of his colorful fashions. He is seen here in 1990.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 53
    Prince performs in 1990.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs in 1990.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 53
    Prince, 1990.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince, 1990.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 53
    Prince performs during &quot;The Nude Tour&quot; in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1990.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs during "The Nude Tour" in Birmingham, United Kingdom, in 1990.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 53
    Prince listens to the crowd during a 1991 concert.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince listens to the crowd during a 1991 concert.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 53
    Prince performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1991.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1991.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 53
    Prince performs at the Globe Arena in Stockholm in 1993.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs at the Globe Arena in Stockholm in 1993.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 53
    Prince arrives at the Ritz Hotel in Paris in 1994.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince arrives at the Ritz Hotel in Paris in 1994.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 53
    A disguised Prince appears at a Virgin Records in London in 1995.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    A disguised Prince appears at a Virgin Records in London in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 53
    As dozens of singers perform &quot;We Are The World&quot; on the 10th anniversary of the African famine relief anthem, the artist formerly known as Prince stands sucking on a lollipop next to Quincy Jones at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1995.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    As dozens of singers perform "We Are The World" on the 10th anniversary of the African famine relief anthem, the artist formerly known as Prince stands sucking on a lollipop next to Quincy Jones at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1995.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 53
    Prince poses for a photo in Toronto in 1996.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince poses for a photo in Toronto in 1996.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 53
    Muhammad Ali pats Prince&#39;s head prior to a news conference where they were to announce plans for a benefit concert in 1997.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Muhammad Ali pats Prince's head prior to a news conference where they were to announce plans for a benefit concert in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 53
    Prince performs in 1998.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs in 1998.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 53
    A disguised Prince speaks at GQ magazine&#39;s third annual Men of the Year Awards in 1998.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    A disguised Prince speaks at GQ magazine's third annual Men of the Year Awards in 1998.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 53
    Prince, circa 1999.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince, circa 1999.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 53
    Prince performs in Hong Kong on October 17, 2003. Prince&#39;s concert was the the opening act in a four-week government-sponsored music festival titled &quot;Hong Kong Harbor Fest,&quot; aimed at boosting the image of SARS-battered Hong Kong.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs in Hong Kong on October 17, 2003. Prince's concert was the the opening act in a four-week government-sponsored music festival titled "Hong Kong Harbor Fest," aimed at boosting the image of SARS-battered Hong Kong.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 53
    Prince arrives with his then-wife, Manuela Testolini, for the 77th Academy Awards on February 27, 2005, in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince arrives with his then-wife, Manuela Testolini, for the 77th Academy Awards on February 27, 2005, in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 53
    Prince at the 2005 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince at the 2005 NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 53
    Prince performs during a news conference for Super Bowl XLI in 2007.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs during a news conference for Super Bowl XLI in 2007.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 53
    He left his imprint on many aspects of popular culture, from film to movies to sports to politics. As the Minnesota Vikings prepped to take on the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC championship game, Prince wrote a fight song entitled &quot;Purple and Gold&quot; to inspire his home team. The Vikings lost. He was the half-time performer at the Super Bowl in 2007 in Miami Gardens, Florida, seen here.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    He left his imprint on many aspects of popular culture, from film to movies to sports to politics. As the Minnesota Vikings prepped to take on the New Orleans Saints in the 2010 NFC championship game, Prince wrote a fight song entitled "Purple and Gold" to inspire his home team. The Vikings lost. He was the half-time performer at the Super Bowl in 2007 in Miami Gardens, Florida, seen here.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 53
    Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs onstage during the 2007 NCLR ALMA Awards.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 53
    Prince performs on the runway at the spring/summer 2008 collection fashion show by Matthew Williamson during London Fashion Week in September 2007.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs on the runway at the spring/summer 2008 collection fashion show by Matthew Williamson during London Fashion Week in September 2007.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 53
    Prince performs during his Welcome 2 America tour at Madison Square Garden in 2011 in New York.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs during his Welcome 2 America tour at Madison Square Garden in 2011 in New York.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 53
    American pop legend Prince is pictured performing on the final night of the Hop Farm Music Festival in Kent, United Kingdom, in 2011.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    American pop legend Prince is pictured performing on the final night of the Hop Farm Music Festival in Kent, United Kingdom, in 2011.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 53
    Prince performing at the Femoren on August 6, 2011, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performing at the Femoren on August 6, 2011, in Copenhagen, Denmark.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 53
    Prince on stage with singer Mary J. Blige during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince on stage with singer Mary J. Blige during the 2012 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 53
    Prince presents the winner for Record of the Year to Gotye and Kimbra during the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince presents the winner for Record of the Year to Gotye and Kimbra during the 55th Grammy Awards in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 53
    A year later, Prince performs during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    A year later, Prince performs during the 2013 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 53
    Prince performs at the 2013 Skanderborg Festival in Denmark.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince performs at the 2013 Skanderborg Festival in Denmark.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 53
    Prince is seen in the stands during the 2014 French Open in Paris.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince is seen in the stands during the 2014 French Open in Paris.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 53
    Left to right: Zooey Deschanel, Prince, and Jake Johnson in a scene from the TV show &quot;New Girl&quot; which aired in 2014.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Left to right: Zooey Deschanel, Prince, and Jake Johnson in a scene from the TV show "New Girl" which aired in 2014.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 53
    Prince speaks at the 2015 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Additionally, last year, Prince released the song &quot;Baltimore,&quot; addressing the unrest after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. He performed at a benefit concert in the city and gave a portion of the proceeds to youth groups in Baltimore.
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince speaks at the 2015 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Additionally, last year, Prince released the song "Baltimore," addressing the unrest after the death of Freddie Gray while in police custody. He performed at a benefit concert in the city and gave a portion of the proceeds to youth groups in Baltimore.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 53
    Prince tweeted his passport photo on February 11. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/02/17/entertainment/prince-passport-photo-feat/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The photo quickly took the Internet by storm. &lt;/a&gt;
    Photos: Prince: The artist
    Prince tweeted his passport photo on February 11. The photo quickly took the Internet by storm.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 53
    RESTRICTED 64 prince FILERESTRICTED 31 prince FILERESTRICTED 31 prince FILERESTRICTED 61 prince FILERESTRICTED 26 prince FILERESTRICTED 03 prince FILERESTRICTED 30 prince FILERESTRICTED 68 prince FILE34 prince FILERESTRICTED 06 prince FILERESTRICTED 22 prince FILE37 prince FILERESTRICTED 32 prince FILERESTRICTED 21 prince FILERESTRICTED 69 prince FILE39 prince FILERESTRICTED 63 prince FILERESTRICTED 29 prince FILERESTRICTED 52 prince FILERESTRICTED 59 prince FILERESTRICTED 04 prince FILERESTRICTED 42 prince FILE40 prince fileRESTRICTED 67 prince FILERESTRICTED 23 prince FILERESTRICTED 24 prince FILERESTRICTED 65 prince FILE48 prince FILERESTRICTED 60 prince FILE49 prince FILERESTRICTED 46 prince FILE50 prince FILERESTRICTED 62 prince FILE51 prince FILERESTRICTED 43 prince FILE41 prince file 40 prince file 08 prince FILERESTRICTED 66 prince FILE14 prince FILE56 prince FILE38 prince file RESTRICTED36 prince FILERESTRICTED 41 prince FILE39 prince file - RESTRICTED11 prince FILE55 prince FILE35 prince FILERESTRICTED 58 prince FILERESTRICTED 45 prince FILERESTRICTED 70 prince FILE38 prince FILEPrince passport photo

    CNN's Pierre Meilhan and Andreas Preuss contributed to this report.