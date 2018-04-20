Newly released images show glimpse of life inside Prince's Paisley Park

(CNN) Images just released show Paisley Park as a colorful, eclectic space that was the beloved home of Prince, where the superstar had relaxed, recorded music and threw parties.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl in April 2016 after taking counterfeit Vicodin pills that were laced with fentanyl, said Carver County attorney Mark Metz. The recording artist was found unresponsive in an elevator at Paisley Park, where he died at age 57.

With the investigation into his death now inactive, the related data became public. The release contained hundreds of photos of Paisley Park that offered a glimpse into the artist's life.

While Paisley Park was bare on the outside, it was bright inside with massive photos of Prince, pastel walls and whimsical floors. Parts of it were decorated with his Love Symbol.

A dove was found in a birdcage there.

Images showed cash laying out in the open, on desks, drawers, as well as wads of money stuffed in envelopes and brown bags.

Lots of nutritional supplements were found around the house.

As well as a rehab pamphlet.

Paisely Park also served as Prince's recording studio. He would even open up the place for spontaneous performances, according to the Paisley Park site.

His wardrobe and sense of style was also iconic.