(CNN) Natalie Portman has decided against traveling to Jerusalem to receive the Genesis Prize, the foundation behind the award announced.

The Genesis Prize Foundation said Thursday that a representative for the actress informed the organization that "recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her and she does not feel comfortable participating in any public events in Israel" and that "she cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony."

Dubbed "the Jewish Nobel," the Genesis Prize "honors extraordinary individuals who serve as an inspiration to the next generation of Jews through their outstanding professional achievement and commitment to the Jewish people and Jewish values, such as social justice, tolerance and charity."

Portman, who was born in Jerusalem, was named the 2018 Genesis Prize laureate in November. The honor includes a prize of $1 million. Past recipients have included former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and actor Michael Douglas.

Foundation officials said the Oscar-winning actress had committed to regift "to philanthropic programs focused on advancing women's equality in all aspects of human endeavor."

